Is Jason Kelce retiring? Here’s what he just said on his podcast

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce addressed retirement rumors on Wednesday’s episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with brother, Travis Kelce.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the 13-year NFL veteran told his teammates following the team’s wild-card weekend loss that he is retiring. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo confirmed the report.

Did Jason Kelce announce his retirement?

Kelce did not speak to the media after the game, and on Wednesday, he denied the reports of him announcing his retirement to his teammates.

But the emotion he showed following the game and during the podcast may have revealed his decision.

“I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose, despite what I guess has been leaked to the media,” he said. “People can kind of feel body language and stuff. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really you know, make that decision. I just don’t. There’s too much emotion in the moment. There’s too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision.”

The center said there will be an announcement in the future about whether he has decided to retire or play another season in the NFL. He signed a one-year contract with the Eagles prior to the start of the 2023 season and is not under contract for another season, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out. I’m really not. It’s just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I’ve had. I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that.”

His younger brother, Travis Kelce, said he and the rest of the world will be anxiously awaiting his announcement.

“We’ll all be at the edge of our (expletive) seat waiting on what decision you end up making, big guy. I promise you that,” he said.

What did Jason Kelce tell his Eagles teammates?

While the Eagles center denied telling his teammates that Monday was his last game, he did admit he addressed them in the locker room.

“I did address the team and pretty much said the same thing that I just said to you, which is, ‘I got belief in every single one of you guys. Cherish the moments you have in this league,’” he said.

He repeated that message on the podcast and shared his love for his teammates and Eagles fans.

“I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year,” he said. “I know the outcome, Philadelphia, was not acceptable, but I love each and every person in that room and I’ll always believe in them.”

What did Jason Kelce say about his emotional hug after the Eagles’ playoff loss?

The center was visibly emotional at the end of what he called a “frustrating” playoff loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was shown on the broadcast hugging offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, who has coached Kelce for 11 years, as the game ended.

Kelce said the embrace wasn’t something new and that he feels “like Stout and I have been hugging it out at the end of every season for the last three years now.”

“There’s no chance I’d be where I’m at without Jeff Stoutland,” he said. “He’s really allowed me to flourish with my strengths and to a certain extent mask my weaknesses for a long portion of my career, which has allowed me to play and execute at a high level. And he’s taught me so much about the game, so much about life.”

According to ESPN, the former sixth-round pick:



Won the Super Bowl in 2018.

Was named to seven Pro Bowls.

Earned first-team All-Pro honors six times.

Set the franchise record with 156 consecutive regular-season starts.

How Swifties reacted to Jason Kelce’s retirement

Fans of Taylor Swift, who is dating Travis Kelce, were quick to show support for Jason Kelce on X, formerly known as Twitter, after the Eagles’ loss Monday.

Some Swifties, as Swift fans are called, have become loyal listeners of “New Heights” this season.

Here are some of the tributes:

i am crying over a 36 yo football player crying, how did this happen? pic.twitter.com/oIstxmaIg6 — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) January 16, 2024

god please take away jason kelce’s pain and give it to jake gyllenhaal pic.twitter.com/2VRuYtVJ89 — leslea 🖤 (@theLESiknow) January 16, 2024

Hey @JasonKelce I just want to say thank you so much for taking the swifties under your wing and answering all our (very dumb) No Dumb Questions. You are truly a national treasure and have made a new but massive and loyal fan base for life. 🫶🏼#FlyEaglesFly @newheightshow 💚 — 𝕂𝕣𝕚𝕤𝕥𝕖𝕟⸆⸉ 🐍 (@perfectlyfine89) January 16, 2024

A lot of Swifties tuned into New Heights after that first game but the fact is they stayed. And they stayed because of Jason and Travis. Because of how respectfully they treated their new fan base, how welcoming they made that space and we love them for it. — Ms. M (@cansportschick) January 16, 2024

travis has played his last game ever against his older brother in the nfl 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AJMQPgTNkf — Jane (@taylorstightend) January 16, 2024