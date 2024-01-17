What Jacob Conover said about entering the transfer portal

Jacob Conover has officially announced his intention to enter the transfer portal, the former BYU and Arizona State quarterback shared via social media Tuesday evening.

Previous reports said Conover left the Sun Devils’ program on Jan. 9.

“First I wanna thank my Heavenly Father for the many blessings in my life,” Conover wrote in a post to the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I wanna express my gratitude to my family who have always supported me, and I wanna thank my coaches who have helped me get to where I am today!

“I am thankful for Coach (Kent) Dillingham for giving me the chance to be a Sun Devil. My time continues and I am excited to see what happens next! I have entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility. I will be graduating this spring.”

Conover took snaps in two games for Arizona State in 2023, completing just 28.9% of his 38 passing attempts for no touchdowns and three interceptions.

“Awesome person, you want him on your team!” Sun Devils head coach Kent Dillingham posted in response to Conover. “Leader, work ethic! Has it all!”

At BYU, Conover appeared in four different games between 2021 and 2022, completing five of 11 pass attempts.

The Chandler, Arizona, product was highly recruited out of high school and rated as a four-star prospect by 247 Sports as the No. 6 talent in the state, choosing the Cougars over offers from Alabama and Ole Miss, among other programs.

Conover will have two remaining seasons of eligibility at his next destination.

