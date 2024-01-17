A Golden State Warriors coach has been hospitalized in Salt Lake

A Golden State Warriors coach remains hospitalized in Salt Lake City on Wednesday after experiencing a “sudden and serious health issue” Tuesday evening after the team arrived in Utah, according to ESPN.

Assistant coach Dejan Milojevic was dining with players and fellow coaches when he became unwell, the article said.

“Warriors staff stayed at SLC hospital late last night and are returning now to be with Milojevic,” said ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday morning on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

The team is in Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz Wednesday night.

Who is Dejan Milojevic?

Milojevic, 46, has been on the Golden State Warriors’ coaching staff since 2021, per ESPN.

Milojevic, who is Serbian, coached for a Serbian team called Mega Vizura and for the Serbian national team before joining Steve Kerr in California.

ESPN reported that he “is a well-regarded and popular coach in the NBA and international basketball communities. He has a strong relationship with fellow Serbian Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets.”

Milojevic transitioned to coaching after spending 15 years as a professional basketball player. He played in Serbia, Spain, Montenegro and Turkey, ESPN reported.

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic holds a ball before an NBA preseason game between the Golden State Warriors and the Denver Nuggets on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Jeff Chiu, Associated Press

John Hollinger, senior NBA columnist for The Athletic, was among those to share kind words about Milojevic on X after news of his health issue broke.

“Every overseas scout went through Belgrade and got to know Dejan Milojevic when he coached Mega, he’s a great guy who always took care of us. Hoping he makes a quick recovery,” Hollinger said.

The Jazz-Warriors game on Wednesday is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. MST.

