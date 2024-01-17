Southern Utah University student secures coveted ‘Come on Down!’ moment on ‘The Price is Right’

It’s safe to say that Southern Utah University student Lindsey Wessling put a little extra effort into convincing producers of “The Price is Right” that she should would be the ideal contestant for the iconic game show.

Prior to leaving Cedar City for Los Angeles for a taping of the show, Wessling wrote an essay titled “Why I Would be the Perfect Contestant on The Price Is Right.” She printed it and brought it to her pre-show interview with producers.

“When it was my turn to talk during the group interview, I pulled the essay out of my shirt and proudly handed it to the producers. I don’t think anyone had ever done that before so they were impressed and it was memorable. I think my interview played a large role in getting selected as a contestant,” Wessling said in an SUU press release.

Wessling, who is studying outdoor recreation, parks and tourism at SUU, has watched the game show since she was a child and has always dreamed of being hearing her name and “Come on down!” she said.

“When I heard my name, it was surreal — a dream come true! The experience was incredible, and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to represent SUU,” Wessling said. She wore a red sweatshirt emblazoned with the university’s name.

The producers have more than 120 audience members to choose among so Wessling’s selection as a contestant took more than luck, she said.

“When you get to the studio in Los Angeles there is a lot of waiting around. First, you wait in line outside, then you wait in a holding room before every contestant is interviewed by the casting producers,” Wessling said.

“The producers watch the audience the entire time and take notes on their behavior and how they interact with others. I knew that I had to be my most outgoing and fun self, so I tried to introduce myself to as many people as possible and be a friendly face,” she said.

According to the SUU press release, Wessling didn’t win big on “The Price Is Right” — the episode aired on Jan. 11 — but her appearance on the game show “serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities available to SUU students.”