Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, January 17, 2024 | 
merlin_3014952.jpg

Students from Magna Elementary School cheer at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Sports Utah Jazz Utah

Photo of the day: SLC Stars Kids Day

By Chuck Wing Chuck Wingcwing@deseretnews.com
SHARE Photo of the day: SLC Stars Kids Day
SHARE Photo of the day: SLC Stars Kids Day

The Delta Center is usually pretty quiet in the morning, but not on Wednesday. The decibel levels were up considerably over the usual at that time of day, as 5,000 high-pitched and screaming fifth graders enjoyed the Kids Day Game hosted by the Salt Lake City Stars.

The students came from 31 local schools to watch the Stars take on the Oklahoma City Blue, both part of the NBA G League.

“Many of our students have not had the opportunity to attend a Jazz game, and for some of them, this may be the first time they visit downtown Salt Lake City,” said Mike Haynes, director of the Jordan Education Foundation, in a press release statement.

“We are very excited to partner with the Stars for the second consecutive year, as we give our schools’ this exciting experience. Our students still talk about the memories they made at last year’s game. Their excitement will be heard loud and clear on Wednesday morning,” Haynes said.

Deseret News photojournalist Megan Nielsen was there to capture all the fun and excitement that provide for our photo of the day.

merlin_3014962.jpg

Mrs. George takes a selfie with her class from West Kearns Elementary School at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
1 of 8
merlin_3014960.jpg

Shelly Prettyman, left, introduces Jovan Chavez, a student at Arcadia Elementary School, to Danielle Hendricks, mother of Salt Lake City Stars Taylor Hendricks, at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
2 of 8
merlin_3014954.jpg

Buster Bear high-fives students from Magna Elementary School at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
3 of 8
merlin_3014966.jpg

Salt Lake City Stars Taylor Hendricks holds the ball with Oklahoma City Blue’s Hunter Maldonado on defense at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
4 of 8
merlin_3014968.jpg

Jaxson Steele stands with his family and educators from Majestic Arts Academy as he’s given a clarinet as a gift at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
5 of 8
merlin_3014970.jpg

Students from Farnsworth Elementary School take a photo before the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
6 of 8
merlin_3014970.jpg

Students from Farnsworth Elementary School take a photo before the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
7 of 8
merlin_3014964.jpg

The Salt Lake City Stars play the Oklahoma City Blue at the Salt Lake City Stars Kids Day Game at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. The Salt Lake City Stars hosted over 5,000 fifth graders from the local Jordan and Granite school districts for a unique game experience with an educational focus on the possibility of different career opportunities in sports.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
8 of 8
merlin_3014962.jpg
merlin_3014960.jpg
merlin_3014954.jpg
merlin_3014966.jpg
merlin_3014968.jpg
merlin_3014970.jpg
merlin_3014970.jpg
merlin_3014964.jpg

Utah Jazz
What NBA players are saying about Dejan Milojevic’s death
BYU Basketball
‘Follow me, boys’: Spencer Johnson’s age and experience leads the way for BYU
Utah Utes
Avery Neff, the No. 1 prospect in 2024 and a future Utah gymnast, was perfect to start the year
Sports