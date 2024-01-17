Photo of the day: SLC Stars Kids Day

The Delta Center is usually pretty quiet in the morning, but not on Wednesday. The decibel levels were up considerably over the usual at that time of day, as 5,000 high-pitched and screaming fifth graders enjoyed the Kids Day Game hosted by the Salt Lake City Stars.

The students came from 31 local schools to watch the Stars take on the Oklahoma City Blue, both part of the NBA G League.

“Many of our students have not had the opportunity to attend a Jazz game, and for some of them, this may be the first time they visit downtown Salt Lake City,” said Mike Haynes, director of the Jordan Education Foundation, in a press release statement.

“We are very excited to partner with the Stars for the second consecutive year, as we give our schools’ this exciting experience. Our students still talk about the memories they made at last year’s game. Their excitement will be heard loud and clear on Wednesday morning,” Haynes said.

Deseret News photojournalist Megan Nielsen was there to capture all the fun and excitement that provide for our photo of the day.