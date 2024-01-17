What NBA players are saying about Dejan Milojevic’s death

Current and former NBA players are reacting to the death of a Golden State Warriors assistant coach.

Dejan Milojevic died in Salt Lake City Wednesday, the Deseret News reported. He was hospitalized Tuesday night after arriving in Utah for a game against the Utah Jazz.

Milojevic suffered a “sudden and serious health issue” during a team dinner at a restaurant Tuesday, according to ESPN.

Before news broke of Milojevic’s death, the NBA announced it was postponing the Jazz-Warriors game.

How the NBA is reacting to Dejan Milojevic’s death

Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski was the first Golden State player to pay tribute to Milojevic on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“You changed my life in such a short time. The most important thing you ever told me was to just smile! Your joy and laughs will forever be missed. Shine down on us from heaven. Rest In Peace Dejan Milojević,” he tweeted.

The Utah Jazz’s own Lauri Markkanen was quick to share his support for Milojevic’s family and the Warriors, who the Jazz were supposed to play Wednesday.

“Awful news today,” he tweeted. “My deepest condolences to Coach Milojevic’s family and the Warriors organization.”

Jazz owner Ryan Smith tweeted his support, and the Utah Jazz shared a statement on X.

“Our hearts go out to Milojevic family and the entire Warriors organization,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith tweeted.

Sending love to the whole Warriors family. pic.twitter.com/SyiCur8Qcb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 17, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Vasilije Micic paid tribute to his former head coach by sharing a photo of him and Milojevic on Instagram.

“My good Deki. Rest in peace. Thank you for everything,” he wrote in the caption.

Basketball Hall of Famer Pau Gasol extended his condolences to Milojevic’s family and the the Golden State Warriors.

“My most sincere condolences to Dejan Milojevic’s family, friends and everybody at the Warriors organization, what a tragic loss. May his memory be a blessing, rest in peace,” he tweeted.

The following tributes from NBA players, coaches and teams were also shared on X:

My thoughts and prayers go out to Coach Milojević’s family and to the entire Golden State organization. A terrible loss for the NBA community 🙏🏽 https://t.co/wOw31vYoJB — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 17, 2024

Tragic. Prayers to his family 💔🙏🏽 https://t.co/oeyFlPyYZW — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 17, 2024

Pocivaj u miru Deki 🙏😔 pic.twitter.com/ar6tUFPDUS — Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) January 17, 2024

We are deeply saddened by the loss of Coach Dejan Milojević. Our thoughts are with his family and friends as well as the entire Warriors organization. pic.twitter.com/XlvdKYJTj1 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 17, 2024

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic on the passing of his friend, Golden State assistant coach Dejan Milojevic:



“Really tough day for the NBA community. I knew Dejan since I was a teenager. He was a role model as player, as a man, as a husband as a coach.” pic.twitter.com/wLS2mmY4li — Toronto Star Sports (@StarSports) January 17, 2024

What government officials are saying about Dejan Milojevic’s death

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox shared his condolences for Milojevic’s family on X after the coach’s death.

“Terrible news this morning impacting the Warriors family. Abby and I offer our deepest condolences to the Milojevic family and the entire organization,” Cox tweeted.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also shared her sympathy in a statement on social media.

“The Salt Lake City community’s deepest condolences go to the Milojevic and Golden State Warriors families,” she tweeted.

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who lives in San Francisco, expressed her condolences to the Bay-area team and to those who knew Milojevic.

“The shocking news of Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević’s sudden passing is heartbreaking for our team, our City and basketball fans everywhere,” she tweeted. “May it be a comfort to his wife, Natasa, their children, Nikola and Masa, and his colleagues that so many are praying for them.”