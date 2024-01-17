Snow continues to pummel northern Utah, impact travel

Big Cottonwood Canyon reopened Wednesday afternoon after crews cleared "a few" sluff avalanches near Laurel Pines around milepost 10 earlier in the day, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

"Traffic is moving (slowly) in the area and (Unified) police has released traffic at the mouth," the agency posted on social media, adding that it recommends that people leave the canyon early because more snow is in the forecast.

Traction laws remain in place for Big and Little Cottonwood canyons and are expected to remain in place through Thursday morning. Similar traction laws were enacted for eastbound I-80 through Parleys Canyon, as well as a section of U.S. 40 near Summit and Wasatch counties, Sardine Canyon and state Route 92 Wednesday morning, per UDOT.

UDOT announced Wednesday afternoon a backcountry closure for Little Cottonwood Canyon's full north side starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday and ending 8:30 a.m. Thursday. State Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon will close to uphill traffic at 12:30 a.m. Thursday and downhill traffic at 1 a.m. for avalanche mitigation until 8:30 a.m.

The town of Alta will go into interlodge at 1:30 a.m. and is estimated to be reopened at 8:30 a.m.

Snow reaches the bottom of a mailbox during a snowstorm in Park City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Advisories and warnings

Earlier in the day, the National Weather Service expanded its winter weather advisories to include more Utah communities and elevated some parts to a winter storm warning as a new wave of snow arrived in the morning.

The storm may produce another 1 to 2 feet in the Wasatch Mountains with lesser totals in other ranges, while the new advisories include more snow in the valleys than the initial advisories issued on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City International Airport officials said about 50 incoming and outgoing flights have been delayed by the weather.

The Ogden School District announced a two-hour delayed start for classes on Wednesday due to weather. "Half-day a.m. programs will be canceled. Half-day p.m. programs have no change. Please travel carefully," the district said. Other two-hour delays include Charter College Salt Lake City in Sandy, and NUAMES early college high school in Ogden and Layton.

Layton Christian Academy also announced it would delay its start Wednesday to 10 a.m.

The Box Elder School District switched to a virtual learning day. "Students will attend school from home and access assignments from the teacher via email/Canvas. Assignments will be made available to students by 10 am.," according to the district.

Also in Box Elder County, the city of Corinne announced a flood warning. Mayor Shane Baton said because of the snow received and a forecast of rain, snow and raising temperatures over the next few days, the chance of flooding is increased.

Baton said to take necessary precautions by checking sump pumps, keeping an eye on property and checking in with neighbors who might need help.

More snow

The cold front arrived Wednesday morning, bringing more snow with it. Dugway police warned on social media that "blizzard conditions" were impacting roads in northwest Utah. Salt Lake police added there were "hazardous driving conditions" with low visibility after a vehicle slid off a road in the western section of the city.

KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson said the snow will begin to transition into a rain-snow mix along a chunk of the Wasatch Front as the day continues, although places like Ogden and Logan in the Cache Valley are more likely to retain snow as this happens.

A break in the valley precipitation is expected in the afternoon, while snow showers continue to batter the mountains; however, a second round of mountain snow and valley rain will arrive in the evening.

"This time it'll bring more rain than snow for even Ogden," Johnson said. "With this storm in northern Utah, we'll actually warm as it progresses."

Some mountain snow showers may linger into Thursday morning, but drier conditions are expected most of Thursday as another high-pressure system moves in from the southwest.

The weather service's warning states that 1 to 2 feet of snow may fall in the Wasatch Mountains by 11 a.m. Thursday. Its many advisories state:

• 8 to 16 inches of snow are possible for the West Uintas and Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs ranges.

• 1 to 3 inches of snow may fall in the Salt Lake and Utah valleys by 1 p.m. Wednesday, as the snow transitions to rain.

• 3 to 7 inches of snow may fall along the northern Wasatch Front, eastern Box Elder, Cache and Bear River valleys, where the precipitation is more likely to remain as snow for longer.

• 3 to 7 inches of snow are also forecast for the central mountains and Wasatch Back areas. "Locally higher" accumulations are possible closer to the Ogden Valley portion of the Wasatch Back.

A driver navigates a snowy road during a snowstorm in Park City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Travel impacts

UDOT officials issued a road weather alert ahead of the storm, which states that snowfall was expected "across the entire state with light road snow/slush possible" Wednesday morning.

"Concerns are higher north of Ogden and throughout all canyons in northern Utah, where temperatures are colder and snow will last longer," the alert states.

It adds that roads along the "the urban corridor" will remain wet as snow transitions into rain. Another round of snow is possible late Wednesday, impacting roads by Lehi and northward, which could result in "light road snow concerns again," according to UDOT.

"Snow will continue across all northern Utah mountains throughout (Thursday morning) with moderate to heavy road snow at times," the agency adds. "Motorists using canyon and mountain routes should be aware traction laws may be enforced."

Another storm providing a mix of valley rain and mountain snow is expected this weekend. Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.

