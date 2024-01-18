40th edition of Sundance looks to the future of filmmaking — while honoring the past

The 40th edition of Sundance Film Festival kicked off Thursday morning with a discussion on looking forward — and looking back.

This year’s Sundance program involved a record number of film submissions — over 17,000 — and an underlying theme of artificial intelligence, according to Eugene Hernandez, Sundance Film Festival director and head of public programming.

Even after four decades, Sundance continues to celebrate new filmmakers and discovery. A large percent of the 17,000 submissions came from first-time filmmakers.

“So many people go to Sundance for the element of discovery. This is really present in this program.” Kim Yutani, the film festival’s director of programming, said.

Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival director of programming, speaks at the Sundance Scoop opening day press conference for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival at the Filmmaker Lodge in Park City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Both Hernandez and Yutani discussed looking forward to the future of filmmaking and to technologies like AI while simultaneously looking back. This year’s Sundance slate includes eight films that previously premiered at the festival, including “Napoleon Dynamite.”

Jason Blum, CEO and founder of Blumhouse and a member of the Sundance Institute board of trustees, asked what major themes creators and filmmakers focused on this year.

Hernandez responded by highlighting artificial intelligence and specifically citing “Eno,” “the first generative documentary.” But according to him and other Sundance officials, this year’s filmmakers are using AI to enhance their movies, not direct their films.

Joana Vincete, Sundance Institute CEO, said that the group’s first goal is to protect creators and filmmakers.

Officials also said at the press conference that this year’s Sundance slate is more accessible, both online and in Salt Lake City. Hernandez, in particular, mentioned connecting with Sundance’s Salt Lake audience.

Another big connection between Sundance and its Utah audience? The 20th anniversary screening of “Napoleon Dynamite,” which Yutani said would be “really fun.”

“I think about this movie all the time.” Yutani said. “I cannot think of a better film than ‘Napoleon Dynamite’ that has such a (connection to a Utah audience).”