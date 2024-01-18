Facebook Twitter
3 takeaways from Utah’s win over Oregon State

The Utes used an 18-0 first-half run to take control, then asserted their dominance against the overmatched Beavers

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) yells after scoring through a foul against Oregon State at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Utah stayed unbeaten in Pac-12 play at home with a 74-47 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night at the Huntsman Center.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Keba Keita, making his first career start, ended with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks.

Branden Carlson, after a slow start, had 17 points and 10 rebounds, while Deivon Smith added 14 points and eight assists.

Key stretch: Utah took control of the contest with an 18-0 run that lasted more than 10 minutes in the first half.

After Oregon State went up 19-15 with 10:49 until intermission, the Utes got a 3 from Cole Bajema to make it a one-point game, and then a few minutes later, Utah found its rhythm offensively.

In addition to Bajema’s 3, Keita (6), Smith (5) Carlson (4) and each scored during the run, as Utah made 6 of 12 field goals to end the half.

Oregon State, meanwhile, went 0 for 12 before hitting a 3 right before the buzzer to end the run.

Utah Utes center Keba Keita (13) scores against Oregon State at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) steals the ball from Oregon State Beavers guard Jordan Pope (0) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Utah Utes guard Deivon Smith (5) yells after scoring through a foul against Oregon State at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Rebounding/second-chance points: The Utes owned a 52-31 rebounding edge, including 17-9 on the offensive glass, which led to Utah also having a 17-3 advantage in second-chance points.

Points in the paint: Utah outscored the Beavers 34-12 in the paint.

What’s next

The Runnin’ Utes (13-5, 4-3 Pac-12) will stay at home to take on Oregon at the Huntsman Center on Sunday (1 p.m. MST, ESPN).

The Ducks played at Colorado later Thursday night.

Following Sunday’s game, Utah will hit the road again for games at Washington State and Washington next week.

