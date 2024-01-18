Puka Nacua was nearly perfect in the Los Angeles Rams’ playoff loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday and even broke another record for most rookie receiving yards in a playoff game.

The former BYU Cougar finished the night with 181 yards and a touchdown, as the Deseret News previously reported. He caught nine of his 10 targets, but he told reporters that wasn’t enough.

“Not disappointed in the team and my teammates, but disappointed in myself,” he said, according to RamsWire. “Put myself in the opportunity to make plays and didn’t come down with the play in the opportunity that I had. Just stings. Put in a lot of hard work to get to where we are, lot of guys have sacrificed things and just coming up short doesn’t feel good.”

The pass he didn’t come down with ended up being the Rams’ last offensive play of the game and season. It came on a third-and-14 with the Rams down a point with just over four minutes left in the game.

“It’s going to sting for a while,” he said. “Teammates count on me to make plays. Coaches counted on me, dialed up my number. Just wasn’t able to come down with it. It’ll be a nice motivator for the rest of the (offseason).”

The Rams then punted the ball. The defense wasn’t able to stop the Lions, who were able to run out the clock and win their first playoff game in 32 years.

What did Sean McVay say about Puka Nacua and the 3rd-and-14 play?

In his postgame press conference, reporters asked Rams head coach Sean McVay about the failed third-and-14 play and his decision to punt on fourth down.

“On the third down and 14, I’ll go back and look at it. Got the coverage that we wanted and they ended up making the break up,” he said. “Hindsight’s 20/20 and certainly regret that decision (to punt) now.”

That one disappointing play didn’t change how McVay views his fifth round gem of a rookie.

He heaped praise on Nacua when reporters asked him about the young receiver later in the press conference.

“He’s just a great competitor,” he said. “He shows up big, makes plays. He’s tough to tackle. He can work edges and win and separate. He can finish. This guy’s a freaking warrior, and he is a stud. I love the mindset and mentality that he has, and if he just continues to stay humble and keep working, this guy is going to be a problem for a long time.”