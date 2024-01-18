Another arctic blast is heading for the U.S.

Just as an arctic blast that brought subzero temperatures and heavy snow across the United States wrapped up, another one is heading for the country.

A blast of freezing arctic air is expected this week, bringing even more winter storms coast to coast, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

In less than a week, there have been at least 40 storm-related deaths reported in nine states across the country: Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Mississippi, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin, CNN reported.

Another round of storms is coming

The Northwest can expect more heavy freezing rain, while 1-2 feet of heavy snow will hit the Cascades late Thursday.

“A fast moving low will bring a quick blast of light but hazardous snowfall through the northern Rockies, north-central Plains, and Midwest today,” the NWS predicted Thursday. “Heavy lake effect snow continues in the Great Lakes.”

What is an arctic blast?

An arctic blast occurs when freezing air from the Arctic pushes southward, often bringing icy weather with it.

According to the National Weather Service, these “very cold air masses” usually come from the “Siberian Region of Asia, cross over the north pole into Canada and push south and east into the lower United States.”

What causes arctic blasts?

Experts suggest that the severe winter weather in the U.S. — while much of the globe is currently warmer than average — is due to climate change.

“When the Arctic is off-the-charts warm (like now), we’re more likely to see frigid cold invade places like Texas that are ill-equipped to deal with it,” Jennifer Francis, a Woodwell Research Center climate scientist, told The Associated Press. “Rapid Arctic warming is one of the clearest symptoms of human-caused climate change, making winter extremes more likely even as the globe warms overall.”

