Post Malone will perform at the Super Bowl, along with these other stars

Post Malone’s Super Bowl star is rising.

The singer and rapper is going from appearing in a Super Bowl commercial to singing at the start of the game.

He’ll sing “America the Beautiful” as part of a trio of pregame performances, according to a Thursday announcement from entertainment company Roc Nation.

Malone, who is one of Utah’s most famous residents, will be joined on the field by country music legend Reba McEntire and R&B singer Andra Day.

McEntire will sing the national anthem, and Day will perform “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” according to Roc Nation’s announcement.

Usher will headline the halftime show, as the Deseret News reported in September.

The Super Bowl will air on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Post Malone Super Bowl commercials

Post Malone has previously been involved in Super Bowl weekend through his partnership with the beer company Bud Light.

For example, in 2020, he appeared in two Super Bowl ads focused on a new alcoholic seltzer.

One was filmed, in part, at a Utah bar, according to The Associated Press. The other, more memorable ad was built around the concept that tiny people in his head — with face tattoos to match his own — were controlling him like a remote control car.