Applebee’s is offering yearlong date night passes for $200

Applebee’s wants to become a date night destination.

The sit-down restaurant is offering a unique pass for its partnered patrons, which allows couples to dine in weekly for a whole year — for only $200.

Applebee’s date night pass, according to the New York Post, offers up to $30 worth of food and nonalcoholic drinks per week, totaling a maximum value of up to $1,500 for the entire year.

The passes, which are limited in quantity, go on sale Jan. 22 at 12 p.m. EST.

Details about the date night pass

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that users who sign up for the promotion will be mailed a physical card with a unique code that can link the card to an Applebee’s account.

Cardholders can use their cards between Feb. 1, 2024, to Jan. 31, 2025, for up to 52 weekly visits, per Applebee’s website. Cardholders dining in can show the pass to their server, while cardholders ordering online or through the Applebee’s app can use their individual code for the discount.

Applebee’s website states the pass can be used at any U.S. location except for 16 select restaurants.

Conditions excluded from the pass

The Miami Herald highlighted four things that the date night pass does not cover, noting that it cannot:



Be added with other offers or promotions.

Be used with third-party delivery services.

Be used within 24 hours of a previous order.

Be replaced if lost or stolen.

The card also special excludes deals such as the $650 per person special in Times Square in New York for New Year’s Eve, per the New York Post.

Additionally, according to Applebee’s website, “Passes do not include tax, gratuity, alcohol, retail (including gift cards) or fees.” The restaurant adds that the pass is not refundable nor considered a gift card.

What has Applebee’s said?

“We take pride in bringing people together over a hot, delicious, and affordable meal,” said Joel Yashinsky, Applebee’s chief marketing officer, per Fox Business.

Yashinsky added, “At Applebee’s, there’s always an occasion to celebrate — whether it’s a first date, friend date, or anniversary with your someone special. Now with our Date Night Pass, a select number of guests can enjoy an incredible year-long deal for any and all occasion!”

According to Fox Business, the restaurant has said that dating costs in the U.S. have risen in price, increasing by approximately 40% over the past decade. Because of this, the company wants to “take away the stress of planning date night and make it easier and more affordable than ever.”