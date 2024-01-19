Visitors are ‘flocking’ to the reopened palace in Greece where Alexander the Great was crowned

Greece has reopened the “Parthenon of Macedonia” otherwise known as the Palace of Aigai, where Alexander the Great was crowned king.

This place where history was made brought thousands of visitors to “flock” to the “largest surviving classical Greek building,” in early January.

“The importance of such monuments transcends local boundaries, becoming property of all humanity,” Greece’s prime minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said at the inauguration event, according to The Guardian.

This historical monument is located in northern Greece between the towns that are now known as Palatitsia and Vergina.

The Associated Press wrote, “it was the largest building of classical Greece: the palace where Alexander the Great was proclaimed king before he launched a conquest that took him as far as modern-day Afghanistan.”

Why did thousands attend the reopening?

“They’re calling it the Parthenon of Macedonia,” mayor of Veria, Konstantinos Vorgiazides said. “Every year the site draws about 250,000 tourists but now we are expecting it to increase greatly. We’re very proud. I was there for the inauguration. It’s a beautiful place.”

CNN reported that Mitsotakis said duringg the inauguration event that, “It is the place where Alexander the Great was crowned king, a short while after his father’s assassination, to start his glorious campaign.”

Mitsotakis detailed that, “as the custodians of this precious cultural heritage, we must protect it, highlight it, promote it and at the same time expand the horizons revealed by each new facet.”

Smithsonian Magazine reported that the palace is recognized as the starting mark for the reign of Alexander the Great’s rule.

What is Alexander the Great known for?

National Geographic reported that Alexander the Great conquered “the eastern Mediterranean, Egypt, the Middle East, and parts of Asia in a remarkably short time.”

Known as one of the greatest generals in all history, he was tutored by Aristotle who taught him for three years and went on to become king at age 20 of Macedonia in 336 B.C.E.

His invasion of the Middle East reportedly began in 334 B.C.E. and since that invasion, he created a large empire that “stretched from Macedonia to Egypt and from Greece to part of India.”

His reign would last for less than 13 years.

Lumen Learning reported, “Alexander’s death was sudden and his empire disintegrated into a 40-year period of war and chaos in 321 B.C.E.”

Following the king’s death, “the Hellenistic world eventually settled into four stable power blocks:

