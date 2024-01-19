High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

The Layton Lancers (15-1) pulled off a nail-biting 81-77 overtime win against Farmington Phoenix (10-5). Lancers’ Mekhi Martin led the scoresheet with 17 points, featuring two 3-pointers, closely followed by KJ Miller and Dave Katoa, contributing 16 and 15 points respectively. Meanwhile, Farmington’s Jayden Haskell scored 19 points, including a 3-pointer, and Paul Beattie followed close behind with 15 points and a 3-pointer.

Davis Darts (11-5) bested the Syracuse Titans (7-9) with a 64-52 victory, establishing their dominance early in the game with a strong performance in the first two quarters. The Darts’ Coleman Atwater topped the score chart with 16 points and two 3-pointers, followed by Ike Morgan with 13 points, two 3-pointers, and JT Turley adding 11 points and a 3-pointer. Despite the loss, Syracuse’s Terik Hamblin did manage to record 15 points for the Titans.

Fremont’s Silverwolves (8-7) pulled off a thrilling victory against the Weber Warriors (12-3), with a final score of 75-68, largely due to a strong first quarter lead. Fremont standout Hunter Hansen played a significant role with 32 points, three 3-pointers, while teammate Easton Duft tallied an impressive 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Meanwhile, for the Warriors, Malachi Spencer scored 25 points, contributing one 3-pointer to Weber’s total.

Region 2

In a closely contested game, Mountain Ridge Sentinels (7-9) eked out a win over Bingham Miners (9-7) with a final score of 64-62. Wyatt Syllvester and Will Lindsay led the Sentinels with 15 points apiece, Syllvester’s tally including three 3-pointers. Joining them was Spencer Krainich with 14 points. On the Miners’ side, Luke West scored 15 points and managed one 3-pointer, closely followed by Stockton Tueller with 14 points and two 3-pointers to his name.

The Herriman Mustangs (12-4) came from behind to defeat the Riverton Silverwolves (12-4) in an intense double overtime game, concluding in a final score of 96-93. Malcolm Johnson showcased his clutch performance by tying the game in both regulation and overtime with successful and-1 buckets for the Mustangs. Ike Palmer led the scoring for Herriman with 27 points, followed by Carlo Mulford with 22 points, and Malcolm Johnson contributing a crucial 20 points. The Silverwolves’ efforts were led by Ben Barrus, who scored a robust 31 points including four 3-pointers. Evan Berrett and Kaden Allred also made substantial contributions with 21 and 15 points respectively. Despite such efforts, the Silverwolves fell just short in the extended battle against the Mustangs.

Corner Canyon Chargers (9-7) coasted to a convincing 68-47 victory against Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-9) with a standout performance in the third quarter. Brody Kozlowski led the Chargers in scoring with 28 points, including three 3-pointers, while Bryton Valdez and Isaac Neibaur added 11 and 10 points respectively. For the Grizzlies, Jacob Curtis tallied 15 points and one 3-pointer, and Isaiah Reiser contributed with 13 points and one 3-pointer.

Region 3

American Fork Cavemen (9-7) overpowered Lone Peak Knights (8-7) with a decisive 71-45 victory, largely due to a dominant fourth quarter performance. Jared Shepherd led the Cavemen with 24 points and three 3-pointers, supported by Tiger Cuff and Diego Mulford who contributed 11 and 10 points respectively along with a couple of 3-pointers each. For the Knights, Ike Stayley emerged as the highest scorer with 17 points and five 3-pointers.

In the standoff between the Pleasant Grove Vikings (11-5) and Westlake Thunder (4-12), the Vikings claimed a solid victory with a final scoreline of 90-73. For the Vikings, Carson Rasmussen and Clay Hansen took the lead in scoring, contributing 17 points each. Hansen further boosted the Vikings’ momentum by hitting five 3-pointers. Other notable contributors for the Vikings were Ryker Mikkelsen and Makai Peterson, putting 10 and 9 points on the board respectively.

Skyridge Falcons (6-9) scored a significant win over Lehi Pioneers (13-2), ending the game at 77-66, thanks to a first-half surge. Tate Larson led the Falcons’ scoring with 24 points, including six 3-pointers. Jackson Mosteller and Ethan Gagon also contributed with 13 and 11 points respectively. On the Pioneers’ side, Cooper Lewis stood out with a game-high 26 points and six 3-pointers, while Easton Hawkins and Gabe Cowan added 13 and 12 points respectively to the count.

Region 4

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (9-7) triumphed over the Kearns Cougars (4-11) in a 66-42 win. The Soaring Eagle dominated the third quarter, scoring 25 points to distance themselves from the Cougars. For Juan Diego, Stockton Young led the way with 16 points and three 3-pointers, followed by Luke Meyer with 15 points, and Javier Aguirre who added three 3-pointers to his 12 points. Despite the effort from the Cougars player Mauricio Lemus, who recorded 17 points and three 3-pointers, the team wasn’t able to close the gap generated in the third quarter.

The Cyprus Pirates (3-13) secured a decisive victory over the Hunter Wolverines (6-10) with a final score of 71-59. A dynamite fourth quarter performance from the Pirates in which they recording 26 points to overturn a narrow deficit. For Cyprus, Beckham Bayles led the charge with 18 points, including four 3-pointers, followed by Koli Fosita with 13 points and two 3-pointers. On the Wolverines’ side, Dominick Phannolath scored a game-high 26 points, complemented by Zaquel Cossa’s 12 points and one 3-pointer. Despite Hunter’s efforts, they fell short against a resurgent Cyprus team in the final quarter.

In this match, the West Jordan Jaguars (7-10) secured a victory over Taylorsville Warriors (5-8) with a final score of 55-50. The Jaguars’ success was largely driven by Colton Blackham who contributed 25 points, including three 3-pointers to the game. On the Warriors’ side, Bronson Dallimore led with 15 points and three 3-pointers, closely followed by Daniel Healy and Kobe Allen both adding 14 points each, Healy notably contributing four 3-pointers.

Region 5

In this game, the Viewmont Vikings (4-11) triumphed over the Bonneville Lakers (6-9) with a close final scoreline of 55-51. For the Vikings, Drez Jensen spearheaded the scorecard with 22 points, 2 of these coming from beyond the arc. Max Draper followed with a solid contribution of 14 points. On the Lakers’ end, they saw split performances with Nick Sebehar leading with 14 points and three 3-pointers, while Zac Combe and Ben Tesch each contributed 13 and 11 points, respectively.

The Northridge Knights (4-10) emerged victorious in a closely fought contest against the Woods Cross Wildcats (2-12), with a final score of 65-62. Bentley Whitear of Northridge Knights was the player of the match, scoring high with 25 points which included three 3-pointers. Josh Kitchen also made a significant contribution for the Knights, contributing 14 points including one 3-pointer. On the Wildcats’ side, they witnessed shared performances with Hayden Poulton and Hunter Jackson both contributing 15 points for their team. Poulton made one 3-pointer while Bryson Watson added 13 points incorporating three 3-pointers.

In the game played at Box Elder, the Bees (6-9) secured a victory over Clearfield Falcons (4-11) with a scoreline of 61-53. The Bees’ Max Isaacson led the scoring tally with 19 points and 13 rebounds, closely followed by Elijah Kersey with 18 points, 5 rebounds, and a notable tally of 8 steals. On the Falcons’ side, Chase Mcneill managed 14 points, while Trace Hansen added 12 points, including three 3-pointers to the score.

In a stellar performance, the Roy Royals (9-6) emerged victorious against the Bountiful Redhawks (10-5), with a score of 60-50. The Royals pulled ahead with 18 points in the final quarter, overcoming the Redhawks despite their initial surge. The Royals’ Bronson Belnap was instrumental in their victory, tallying 23 points and four 3-pointers, while teammate Dahlen Pontius added 13 points. On the Redhawks’ side, Carson Smith led his team with 16 points and two 3-pointers, alongside Charlie Smith’s 12 points and two 3-pointers. Despite strong individual performances, the Redhawks couldn’t withstand the scoring from the Royals in the final quarter.

Region 6

Alta Hawks (17-1) had a convincing win over Brighton Bengals (8-8) in the boys’ basketball game with a final score of 79-55. Ace Reiser topscored for the Hawks with 23 points, including two 3-pointers. There was also notable contribution from Jaxon Johnson and Carter Goodfellow, accumulating 13 and 12 points respectively. For the Bengals, the leading scorer was Bradley Easton, who tallied 16 points, featuring four 3-pointers, and Nash Matheson added 11 points to the scoreline.

The Olympus Titans (12-3) demonstrated their dominance over the East Leopards (7-8) with a strong 69-45 victory. Demonstrating a balanced offensive attack, the Titans had four players scoring in double figures. Dutch DowDell led the charge with 17 points, while Reef Smylie and Gavin Lowe contributed 16 and 15 points, respectively. Jordan Barnes also played a significant part in the victory, adding 13 points including three 3-pointers. On the other hand, the Leopards’ top scorer Cooper Dodd managed 17 points with an impressive five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Titans’ offense.

In the boys’ basketball game played at Skyline, the home team Eagles (10-6) emerged victorious with a final score of 55-45 over the West Panthers (3-10). Karson Kaufusi spearheaded the Eagles’ offense, tallying 15 points, including one 3-pointer, closely followed by Kai Sorenson and Landon Shaw with 12 and 10 points, respectively. For the Panthers, Chachi Pan led the team’s score with 15 points and managed 4 blocks, while Phillip Ladua added another 13 points to the total.

Region 7

In this match, the Timpview Thunderbirds (10-5) won against the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (7-8) with a final score of 68-56. The Thunderbirds saw strong performances from Aisa Galea’i, who was the lead scorer with 15 points, including one 3-pointer. Callen Tollestrup and Mason Ford also contributed significantly, adding 13 points each with Tollestrup hitting four 3-pointers and Ford making three. For the Golden Eagles, Matthew Peterson stood out with highest 21 points and 1 three-pointer, followed by Bennett Averett who scored 9 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Wasatch Wasps (7-8) secured a victory against the Spanish Fork Dons (4-11) with a final scoreline of 70-59. JJ Serre was the standout player for the Wasps, contributing 22 points, including four 3-pointers. Sam Lind also made a considerable contribution with 16 points for the Wasps. For the Dons, Aaron Dunn was the top scorer with 22 points, whereas Gage Christensen added another 11 points, including two 3-pointers, to the Dons’ total.

The Orem Tigers (10-5) achieved a comprehensive victory over Springville Red Devils (7-8), with the final score standing at 69-44. The key player for the Tigers was Jax Allen who amassed a total of 20 points, including one 3-pointer. He was well supported by Trey Hiatt and Chance Dastrup, tallying 14 and 13 points respectively with Dastrup making two 3-pointers. On the other hand, for the Red Devils, Andrew Miller was a standout performer with 13 points accompanied by one 3-pointer, while Luke Nadauld racked up 9 points including one 3-pointer.

In this game, Cedar Valley Aviators (9-6) enjoyed a decisive 69-58 win over Salem Hills Skyhawks (6-9). For the Aviators, Owen Bawden took the lead with 14 points and 6 rebounds, whereas Heath Christensen and Hunter Larson added 13 and 11 points respectively. On Salem Hills’ end, the Skyhawks’ Chase DeGraffenried put forth an impressive effort with a game-high 30 points, incorporating two 3-pointers, while Kason Averett made a commendable contribution of 14 points and two 3-pointers.

Region 8

The Timpanogos Timberwolves (12-5) put on a commanding display as they cruised past the Uintah Utes (6-10), closing the game with a comfortable margin at 77-51. The Timberwolves’ Steven LaPray was in excellent form, accumulating 15 points including three 3-pointers. Jack Johnson, Gaven Messmer, Jaxen McCuistion, and Josh Graf each chipped in with 10 points, demonstrating a team effort from the Timberwolves. On the other hand, the Utes’ Brayden Murray tried to keep his team in the game with an impressive 18 points with six 3-pointers. Dauson Gardiner also contributed significantly with 16 points, but their individual efforts weren’t enough to overturn the Timberwolves’ dominance.

Overcoming a sturdy challenge from the Layton Christian Eagles (16-3), the Provo Bulldogs (10-6) squeaked out a narrow victory with a final score of 60-57. In this close game, the Bulldogs’ Carter emerged as the top scorer with 17 points and a 3-pointer. Teammates Paulsen, Castagnetto, and Allen each contributed 12 points, providing a steady backing. For the Eagles, Otavio Armani was top with 14 points and two 3-pointers. Tyrin Jones and Alan Gballau also added to the Eagles’ score with 12 and 11 points respectively. Despite the strong chase, the Eagles fell just short in this high-energy match.

In a closely fought battle, the Mountain View Bruins (11-6) bagged a thin margin victory over the Payson Lions (4-10) with a 55-53 score. Coleman Pearson led the Bruins with a commendable performance, scoring 17 points thanks to five 3-pointers. Conner Fairbanks provided considerable support, adding 16 points to the tally. On the Lions side, Joseph Wolfe was the top scorer with 11 points and a 3-pointer, closely followed by Kamika Wesley’s 9 points. In spite of their efforts, the Lions fell just short in what was a nail-biting clash.

Region 9

In an intense match that went down to the wire, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs (9-7) edged out the Pine View Panthers (11-5) with a final score of 65-64. The Mustangs were spurred on by a stellar show from Sean Felts, who notched a whopping 35 points, including two 3-pointers. Trevor Taylor and McKay Lindquist also contributed to the Mustangs’ score with 13 and 10 points respectively. Nash Schroeder lead the Panthers with 18 points and a 3-pointer, while Griffen Shepherd and Adam Moore added 17 and 14 points each, but their efforts just fell short in a neck-and-neck contest.

In a dominant display, the Dixie Flyers (14-3) soared to a decisive 78-47 victory over the Desert Hills Thunder (9-7). The Flyers consistently outscored the Thunder in all four quarters, with Breckon Robinson shining by contributing a whopping 28 points, including five 3-pointers. Logan Weidauer contributed to the Flyers’ success with 15 points and a 3-pointer. Despite a four 3-pointer performance from Eli Allred and Ben Chase, who notched 15 and 14 points respectively, the Thunder was unable to close the deficit, ultimately falling to the high-flying Flyers.

The Snow Canyon Warriors (9-6) sealed a notable victory over the Hurricane Tigers (5-11) with a convincing 86-60 score. Owen Mackay of the Warriors had an exceptional performance, scoring 26 points with one 3-pointer. Reggie MacKay and Owen Iloa added 13 and 12 points respectively, bolstering the robust Warriors’ attack. As for the Tigers, Brigham Kemp was their leading scorer, tallying 16 points via two 3-pointers, along with Calan Hughes’ promise with 12 points and two 3-pointers. However, the Warriors’ well-coordinated performance proved too much for the Tigers.

Region 10

The Murray Spartans (11-5) put up a spirited show to outlast the Hillcrest Huskies (8-9) with a score of 52-46. Quinton Christman and Deacon Poole led the charge for the Spartans, both tacking 14 and 12 points respectively onto the scoreboard. Treyce Wilson also played a key role with 10 points and a 3-pointer. For the Huskies, Rhett Robinson was the top scorer by contributing 12 points including two 3-pointers, but despite efforts from players like Isaac Miller with 11 points and three 3-pointers, the Huskies were unable to topple the Spartans.

In a clash of high-scoring offenses, the Jordan Beetdiggers (7-9) bested the Park City Miners (3-11) with a final score of 71-63. Walt Gooden was a standout player for the Beetdiggers, tallying 20 points, including two 3-pointers. Gooden was complemented by Brandt Steed and Udochi Iheanacho who contributed 13 and 12 points respectively. For the Miners, Cameron Wilson led his team with 17 points. Luke Rice and Duke Gordon each added 10 points, but their contributions weren’t sufficient to outpace the Beetdiggers in this contest.

Region 11

In a competitive contest, the Mountain Crest Mustangs (11-4) emerged victorious against the Bear River Bears (12-3), securing a 71-58 win. Joshua Arnell of the Mustangs delivered a powerful performance, launching six 3-pointers to rack up a total of 28 points, backed up by Kaden Hess with 15 points. On the opposite side, Gehrig Marble stood out for the Bears with 21 points, three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds. Kyver Jensen and Jace Roberts each added 15 and 10 points respectively. Despite their efforts, the Bears couldn’t outscore the determined Mustangs.

The Ridgeline RiverHawks (11-5) clinched a 65-55 victory over the Sky View Bobcats (5-10). A strong third quarter by the RiverHawks, where they scored 21 points, turned the tide of the game. Carson Cox of the RiverHawks was indisputably the standout player, scoring an impressive 31 points with five 3-pointers. Tyler Jackman and Cam Blotter both added seven points each to the Ridgeline total. Despite a spirited last quarter push by the Bobcats, led by Liam Guthrie with 14 points and two 3-pointers, the early lead established by the RiverHawks proved insurmountable.

In what was a tightly contested game, the Logan Grizzlies (13-2) edged out a close win against the Green Canyon Wolves (13-2), with a final score of 53-51. Jalen Argyle played a pivotal role in the Grizzlies’ victory, scoring 17 points featuring three 3-pointers. Nate De Morgan also contributed significantly with 13 points and three 3-pointers. Layker Ward and Jared Anderson were the top scorers for the Wolves, each contributing 15 points.

Region 12

The Canyon View Falcons (11-5) outscored the Richfield Wildcats (10-6) in a 65-49 win. The Falcons’ victory was powered by Felps Sanders, who scored a staggering 31 points, including four 3-pointers. Jace Farrow and Carson Miles also made significant contributions with 15 and 12 points respectively. For the Wildcats, the scoring was more distributed, with Cort Moon leading the efforts with 9 points. Hudson Spell and Jorgen Southwick followed, adding 8 and 7 points, respectively. Despite their efforts, the Wildcats could not manage to close the gap against the strong performance of the Falcons.

Emery bested Juab with a final score of 52-39 in an energetic effort. From Juab, Austin Park led the scoring with 11 points along with assistance from Tate Halverson’s five points and two 3-pointers, while Emery’s Luke Justice had himself a nice game with 13 points and one 3-pointer. Emery outpaced Juab 16-6 which proved decisive to the win.

Carbon surged past North Sanpete with a 80-62 victory. Carbon’s top scorer, Kahner Raby, netted 28 points, followed by Carter Warburton scoring 13 points with one 3-pointer. For North Sanpete, Cole Cook and Dimick Huntington led the team with 18 points each. A critical development occurred in the third quarter as Carbon ramped up the lead 24-7 over North Sanpete.

The Manti Templars (13-4) emerged victorious over the Delta Rabbits (4-11), posting a commanding score of 77-51. Backed by Reggie Frischknecht’s stellar 22 points, Manti secured their stronghold over the game. Hunter Stevens and Jessen Barton also played well, scoring 14 and 12 points respectively, with Barton nailing four 3-pointers. On the Rabbits’ side, their efforts were led by Cai Henderson who managed 17 points including three 3-pointers while Tate Topham added 10 points to the Rabbits’ total. Despite the Rabbits’ efforts though, they were decisively overpowered by the Templars.

Region 13

The Grantsville Cowboys (6-11) held their nerve in a tense match to edge over the Ben Lomond Scots (5-11) with a final score of 67-60. Bryson Roberts was the star performer for the Cowboys, scoring 19 points including a 3-pointer. Ethan Powell also played a key role, notching 15 points with two 3-pointers. On the Scots’ side, Jordan Harrison impressed with 20 points and two 3-pointers, and Jake East contributed 17 points. Grantsville entered the fourth quarter with a two-point deficit but was able to outlast Ben Lomond to claim the come from behind victory.

Union narrowly defeated Ogden with a final score of 61-70. Wayke Olsen played a pivotal role in Union’s victory, leading the scoring with 28 points, including two 3-pointers. Brady Bell and Stetson Duncan further contributed with 12 and 8 points respectively. For Ogden, Nyiol Hauet led the scoring with 22 points. Stockton Mariott and Jesse Jones also made a significant contribution with 16 and 14 points each.

In a thrilling match featuring a dramatic turnaround in the fourth quarter, the Morgan Trojans (8-8) pulled off an upset over the South Summit Wildcats (16-1) with a final score of 59-55. The Trojans’ Bracken Saunders had an exceptional game, scoring a massive 35 points, including five 3-pointers. Kolton Asay backed Saunders with 14 points. On the Wildcats’ side, Logan Woolstenhulme put up 27 points while Cam Harris added 15 points with five 3-pointers. Despite their efforts, the Wildcats couldn’t hold off a surging Trojans side, marking their first loss this season.

Region 14

American Heritage overcame Summit Academy with a final score of 80-70. For American Heritage, Brady Peery delivered an exceptional performance, scoring 33 points. Mana Winitana contributed 21 points, including two 3-pointers. For Summit Academy, Colbyn Draper led the scoring with 34 points and managed to sink two 3-pointers. Lance Green (21) added 11 points. Despite a strong start, Summit Academy couldn’t maintain their lead against a resurgent American Heritage who dominated the fourth quarter with a 14-point advantage.

Judge Memorial triumphed over Providence Hall 80-51. Ty Warnick led Providence Hall with a total of 15 points, accompanied by Evan Fraser scoring 13 points including two 3-pointers. On Judge Memorial’s side, Aaydan Saucedo stood out with an impressive 27 points including eight 3-pointers. Judge Memorial maintained a significant 29-13 lead during the second quarter that set the tone for their victory.

Region 15

North Summit came out on top against Gunnison Valley with a final score of 57-49. Buck Sargent stood out with an impressive 22 points. Trevor Richins scored 13 points, including one three-pointer, while also getting 9 rebounds and 2 assists. Jake Smith made a notable contribution as well with 10 points, including three 3-pointers and 5 assists.

Grand completed an impressive comeback against San Juan with a final score of 73-68. The top scorers from Grand were Trace York with 28 points, and Lane Berry who contributed 18 points including one 3-pointer. Wyatt Toney also contributed significantly with 15 points and one 3-pointer. From San Juan, Anthony Done led the scoring with 18 points, followed by Tripp Palmer at 13 points.

Region 17

Draper APA had a dominant performance against St. Joseph with a final score of 83-59. Contributing for Draper APA, Carter Vijayaraghavan scored 16 points, followed by Lucian Greenwell providing 15 points. For St. Joseph, Gavin Donovan led with 21 points, including two 3-pointers.

American Leadership won against Maeser Prep with a final score of 65-55. For American Leadership, Jaxon Hunter led the scoring with 24 points, making four of his three-point attempts. Grant Jackson also stood out with 21 points and four 3-pointers. On the Maeser Prep side, Kale Garner was their leading scorer with 18 points.

Rowland Hall pulled off a win against Waterford with a final score of 55-52. For Rowland Hall, Yeshi Tsering led the scoring with 29 points, including one 3-pointer. Landen Brady and Will Chin added 13 and 9 points respectively. On the Waterford side, Myles Walkingshaw led with 15 points, including three 3-pointers, while Julian Cheffings and Carter Nielson attained double figures by scoring 13 and 10 points respectively.

Region 18

Parowan managed to secure a victory against Millard with a final score of 51-44. Hunter Bettridge stood out for Parowan, putting up 22 points, followed by Daniel Bernhardi with 13 points. On the side of Millard, Derk Memmott led scoring with 12 points and one 3-pointer. Noah Rowell (15) and Treyden Terry matched each other with 10 points, each also making one 3-pointer. Despite trailing in the first half, Parowan pulled ahead in the third quarter and solidified their win with a strong fourth quarter performance.

South Sevier overcame Kanab with a hard-fought win scoring 68-64. For South Sevier, Brace Brindley led the scoring with 22 points, including five 3-pointers, while Mackson Bastian tallied 15 points and three 3-pointers. From Kanab, Cash Mortensen contributed by scoring 29 points alongside three 3-pointers, with Kyle Brown contributing 12 points.

Region 19

Monticello got the best of Monument Valley with a score of 57-30. Top scorers for Monticello included Mason Atwood with 31 points and Curtis Bunker with 17 points. Monument Valley was led by Braxton Goodshield who scored 14 points.. The first quarter was crucial as Monticello established a substantial lead of 18-4.

Region 20

Piute secured a win against Bryce Valley with a final score of 58-45. For Piute, Jaxon Westwood was the key contributor with a high of 30 points, supported by Kole Westwood who contributed 16 points. For Bryce Valley, Zaren Roberts led the scoring with 17 points. Luke Andrus and Rustyn Chenoweth followed with 9 and 6 points respectively.

Region 22

Wendover emerged victorious over Manila with a convincing final score of 65-38. For Wendover, Kevin Gonzalez led the scoring with 16 points, followed closely by Raul Valle at 15 points, including two 3-pointers. For Manila, Riley Browning led the team with 16 points, with Wyatt Muir adding 10 points of his own. Wendover’s performance in the fourth quarter sealed their win as they outpaced Manila by 22 points.

Tabiona took the win against Tintic with a final score of 90-55. The top scorers for Tabiona were Lex Giles and Easton Peterson who both had 18 points. From Tintic, Haygen Jameson led the team with 22 points and two 3-pointers. The game took a decisive turn in favor of Tabiona right from the first quarter where they established a strong lead of 27-11.

Rich overpowered Altamont with a final score of 65-41. For Rich, Carter Hoffman led the scoring with 15 points, followed by Jaden Desch who had 14 points. On the other side, Altamont’s scoring was led by Grayson Panas with 15 points, while Ashton Arnold added 10 points including two 3-pointers. The game was largely decided in the first quarter, where Rich took a commanding lead by 27-4.

