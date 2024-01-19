As bird populations dwindle, what happens to other creatures, including humans?

North America’s bird population is in serious decline, losing 3 billion breeding adults — nearly a third of the bird population — in the last half-century. And that’s seriously bad news not only for bird lovers, but for the entire human population.

The numbers come from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology by way of The Washington Post, which recently published an article with interactive features that let a reader see what’s happening in his or her vicinity.

“Nature is chaotic, so even without humans, some bird species would thrive while others would disappear. But all of birds’ biggest challenges — habitat loss, pesticides, glass windows, even domestic cats — are man-made. Climate change, which alters and sometimes shrinks birds’ ranges, is a threat multiplier,” the Post’s Harry Stevens wrote.

As the article notes, the decline of the bird population signals ecological problems, including habitat loss, climate change and pollution. And birds help people and the environment, pollinating wildflowers, scattering seeds and eating bugs like bark beetles and weevils. The loss is consequential for more than just the birds.

Per The Post, “Birders have called on Congress to pass the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act, which would direct $1.4 billion annually to state wildlife agencies and tribes to protect vulnerable animals. The bill was reintroduced last year by Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) but failed to pass. “I am still hopeful, even in this divided Congress, that this issue is something that Republicans and Democrats can find agreement on,” Heinrich said in an emailed statement.”

Cornell Lab offers several “simple actions” to help the bird population:



Make windows safer. The lab says 1 billion birds die hitting windows in the U.S. and Canada every year — both in daylight and darkness. They recommend installing screens on the outside or using film or paint or installing string spaced less than two inches high or four inches wide to break up reflections. They also recommend supporting legislation for bird-friendly building design.

Keep cats inside . Cats kill an estimated 2.4 billion birds each year in the two countries because hunting them is built into their DNA. Indoors is healthier for the cats, too. If your cat loves to go outdoors, train it to walk on a leash.

. Cats kill an estimated 2.4 billion birds each year in the two countries because hunting them is built into their DNA. Indoors is healthier for the cats, too. If your cat loves to go outdoors, train it to walk on a leash. Reduce lawn and plant native plants . This provides a place to safety rest during migration and to raise their babies. Birds love native plants for shelter and nesting, so native plants attract them.

. This provides a place to safety rest during migration and to raise their babies. Birds love native plants for shelter and nesting, so native plants attract them. Avoid pesticides . They are toxic to birds and they also reduce the food available, namely some insects.

. They are toxic to birds and they also reduce the food available, namely some insects. Reduce plastic . It takes hundreds of years to degrade and seldom gets recycled. “Studies show that at least 80 seabird species ingest plastic, mistaking it for food,” the lab says.

. It takes hundreds of years to degrade and seldom gets recycled. “Studies show that at least 80 seabird species ingest plastic, mistaking it for food,” the lab says. Watch birds and report what you see to a bird conservation project. The lab notes that the world’s most abundant bird, the passenger pigeon, went extinct before people even knew it was happening.

The Audubon Society has a native plant database that will tell you what native plants help birds in your area.

