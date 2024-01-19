Facebook Twitter
3 takeaways from No. 20 Utah’s blowout win over No. 6 USC

The Utes got another 30-point night from Alissa Pili and used a tough defensive effort to outphysical the Trojans

Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili (35) shoots the ball with Weber State Wildcats forward Jadyn Matthews (5) on defense during the women’s college basketball game between the University of Utah and Weber State University at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

No. 20 Utah women’s basketball rode another electric performance from star Alissa Pili and a tough defensive effort to a 78-58 victory over No. 6 USC at the Huntsman Center on Friday night.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Pili, facing her former team, tied her career high with 37 points on 13 of 16 shooting. She also made five 3-pointers and had six rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Maty Wilke added 12 points while Jenna Johnson contributed eight points and six rebounds.

Freshman phenom JuJu Watkins had 26 points to pace USC.

Key stretch: Utah used a 14-2 run near the end of the third quarter to push a 47-42 lead out to a game-high 17-point edge at 61-44 heading into the final period. Pili capped that run with a 3-pointer.

Points off turnovers: Utah turned 17 USC turnovers into 27 points, while the Trojans managed to turn 15 Utes turnovers into 13 points.

Shooting: The Utes ended up making 44.1% of their field goals, hit 10 of 31 3-pointers and were 16 of 22 from the free-throw line. USC, meanwhile, made 36.1% of its shots, including 7 of 25 3-point attempts, and was 7 of 14 from the free-throw line.

What’s next?

The Utes (13-5, 3-3 Pac-12) will stay at home and face another top 10 team, No. 5 UCLA, on Monday (5 p.m. MST, ESPN2).

The Bruins handed No. 3 Colorado its first Pac-12 loss Friday night, going on the road and winning 76-68.

Following Monday’s game, Utah will hit the road for four straight games, including contests at Oregon and Oregon State next week.

