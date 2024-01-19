3 takeaways from No. 20 Utah’s blowout win over No. 6 USC

No. 20 Utah women’s basketball rode another electric performance from star Alissa Pili and a tough defensive effort to a 78-58 victory over No. 6 USC at the Huntsman Center on Friday night.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Pili, facing her former team, tied her career high with 37 points on 13 of 16 shooting. She also made five 3-pointers and had six rebounds, one assist and a steal.

Maty Wilke added 12 points while Jenna Johnson contributed eight points and six rebounds.

Freshman phenom JuJu Watkins had 26 points to pace USC.

Key stretch: Utah used a 14-2 run near the end of the third quarter to push a 47-42 lead out to a game-high 17-point edge at 61-44 heading into the final period. Pili capped that run with a 3-pointer.

Points off turnovers: Utah turned 17 USC turnovers into 27 points, while the Trojans managed to turn 15 Utes turnovers into 13 points.

Shooting: The Utes ended up making 44.1% of their field goals, hit 10 of 31 3-pointers and were 16 of 22 from the free-throw line. USC, meanwhile, made 36.1% of its shots, including 7 of 25 3-point attempts, and was 7 of 14 from the free-throw line.

What’s next?

The Utes (13-5, 3-3 Pac-12) will stay at home and face another top 10 team, No. 5 UCLA, on Monday (5 p.m. MST, ESPN2).

The Bruins handed No. 3 Colorado its first Pac-12 loss Friday night, going on the road and winning 76-68.

Following Monday’s game, Utah will hit the road for four straight games, including contests at Oregon and Oregon State next week.