Facebook Twitter
Friday, January 19, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz NBA Sports

Will Hardy pays respects to Golden State assistant Dejan Milojevic as Warriors continue to grieve

The beloved Warriors assistant coach left an indelible impression on those who knew him around the NBA

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
SHARE Will Hardy pays respects to Golden State assistant Dejan Milojevic as Warriors continue to grieve
The Utah Jazz have a moment of silence in memory of Dejan Milojević before the start of their game against the Oklahoma City.

The Utah Jazz have a moment of silence in memory of Dejan Milojević before the start of their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Salt Lake City. It came a day after the NBA postponed Utah’s game scheduled for Jan. 17 against Golden State because of the death of the Warriors’ assistant coach in Salt Lake City.

Rick Bowmer, Associated Press

It’s hard to find someone in the basketball world that didn’t know, love or respect Dejan Milojevic.

The Golden State Warriors assistant coach, who died Wednesday morning after suffering a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City, was a major influence on many in the NBA.

“Dejan was on our staff in San Antonio when I coached Summer League,” Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy said Thursday. “He is as advertised, one of the most joyous, happy, positive people I’ve ever been around in my life.”

Related

Hardy said that he was shocked at how Milojevic, with his extensive basketball resume, treated a young, scatterbrained, scared coach who was in charge of the San Antonio Spurs Summer League squad.

“But more than that, I’ll always just remember being together for a month over the course of Summer League,” Hardy said. “You spend a lot of time together away from the court ... I was lucky to call him a friend. I wish I would have got to know him better.”

The NBA schedule for the Warriors took a backseat as tragedy set in. Milojevic’s family flew to Utah on Wednesday morning and the team eventually returned to its hotel, unsure of what to do next.

The game scheduled between the Warriors and Jazz for Wednesday night was postponed.

As the messages of love and support continued throughout the night from around the league, the Oklahoma City Thunder, in town to face the Jazz on what was supposed to be the second night of a back-to-back for Utah on Thursday, came face-to-face with the team in mourning.

“Just want to send our thoughts out to Golden State,” Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said. “They were in our hotel last night. We saw some of their staff clearly shocked and grieving, so we’re thinking of them.”

On Thursday night, the Toronto Raptors coach, who knew Milojevic for decades, dedicated the game to his late friend and paid tribute by using a play he’d learned from Milojevic on the Raptors’ opening drive.

The Warriors were scheduled to return home to face the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, but that game has also been postponed.

The Utah Jazz announced that tickets for Wednesday’s game would be honored when the game is rescheduled. It has not been announced when the Warriors will make up the games that have been postponed.

merlin_3013542.jpg

Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy questions referee Derek Richardson as the Jazz and Denver Nuggets play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024. On Thursday, the Jazz coach spoke about the death of Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic, who died of a heart attack at a team dinner in Salt Lake City this week. Hardy coached with and was friends with Milojevic.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Next Up In Utah Jazz
Thunder beat Jazz despite late-game challenge blunder
Thunder 134, Jazz 129: Inside the numbers
What NBA players are saying about Dejan Milojevic’s death
Photo of the day: SLC Stars Kids Day
A Golden State Warriors coach has died in Salt Lake
Lauri Markkanen has been compared to Dirk Nowitzki for years. Rick Carlisle says the comps are warranted