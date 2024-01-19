Want to relive Puka Nacua’s record-setting season? Here’s how you can

Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua came out of relative obscurity to rewrite some of the NFL record book this fall as a rookie for the Los Angeles Rams, and now fans can relive his magical first season as a pro.

On Thursday, the Rams’ official X account posted a video that is a compilation of all of Nacua’s 105 catches from this season, which concluded for last Sunday in a first-round playoff loss to the Detroit Lions.

The video, as the Rams pointed out, is 23 minutes and 51 seconds long.

Nacua, who wasn’t selected until the 177th pick of the 2023 NFL draft last spring, set new rookie records for both total receptions and receiving yards (1,486).

Then against the Lions, Nacua set the rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game with 181 on nine receptions, and he added a touchdown.

Nacua’s efforts this season earned him Pro Bowl honors earlier this month.