Woman files lawsuit against Panera over Charged Lemonade, alleging heart issues

Panera is facing another lawsuit stemming from its Charged Lemonade drink from a 28-year-old woman who claims the caffeinated drink caused her “permanent cardiac injuries,” as reported by Fox Business.

The woman, Lauren Skerritt, filed a lawsuit arguing Panera didn’t make it clear that the lemonade was overly caffeinated, according to Business Insider.

Skerritt’s lawsuit is the third brought against the company over its Charged Lemonade product. The first and second lawsuits were filed in October and December, as the Deseret News previously reported.

Charged lemonade lawsuit

Per NBC News, Skerritt visited a Panera location in Greenville, Rhode Island, in April 2023. She drank 2 1/2 Charged Lemonades and has since claimed that she — as a vegetarian — chose to drink the lemonade because it was publicized as “clean” and “plant-based,” according to CBS News.

After finishing the drink, she reportedly experienced periods of dizziness and heart palpitations, leading her to go to an emergency department the following day in Rhode Island, per CBS News. Skerritt was treated for an arterial fibrillation — an irregular heartbeat that can lead to various heart complications, according to the American Heart Association.

She says she still lives with debilitating heart problems and, allegedly, has to take daily medication, as reported by NBC News. The lawsuit says, “(Skerritt) continues to experience supraventricular tachycardia with associated shortness of breath, palpitations, brain fog, difficulty thinking and concentrating, body shakes, and weakness.”

Skerritt and her husband claim they’ve had to delay plans for a pregnancy due to her having a high risk of complications, according to the New York Post.

What is Panera’s Charged Lemonade?

Panera introduced Charged Lemonade in April 2022 in three flavors: strawberry lemon mint, blood orange and mango yuzu citrus, per Forbes.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 400 milligrams of caffeine is the maximum amount of caffeine a person can have in one day, which is equivalent to roughly four to five cups of coffee. Although there are variations in how people react to caffeine, it’s not advised to reach the 400 milligram limit in most cases.

Panera’s Charged Lemonade contains up to 390 milligrams of caffeine in a large 30-fluid-ounce cup and purchase includes free refills, per Business Insider.

After the first lawsuit, the company limited the amount of caffeine in a 30-ounce cup to around 200 milligrams.

What Panera has said about the lemonade

According to NBC News, Panera has not commented on the latest lawsuit. However, the company has expressed their condolences to families of both the previous lawsuits.

Fox Business reports that Panera’s mobile app displays a warning for the Charged Lemonade, saying, “Consume in moderation, not recommended for children, people sensitive to caffeine, pregnant or nursing women.”

