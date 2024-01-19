Why the largest group of dietitians and nutritionists doesn’t recommend food detox

Folks who are considering a detox diet “cleanse” might want to reconsider. Sure, celebrities go crazy touting them. But what do the professionals think?

According to National Geographic, “No quality research suggests any long-term benefits attached to cleanses or detoxes, according to Melissa Prest, a board-certified nutritionist and a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. Some can actually be harmful, especially without medical supervision.”

The article notes that ”some people swear they feel better on a cleanse — more energy, clearer thinking, less bloating. Prest says that’s not surprising: ‘If someone who maybe has been eating a lot of refined food, not a lot of fiber, minimal fruits and vegetables, and now they’re replacing those foods, even in smaller amounts, with nutrient-dense foods, of course they’re going to feel better.’”

What kind of advice?

That’s the thought on Australia’s HealthEngine.com, too. It notes “no scientific evidence that processes such as cleaning or detoxifying certain body organs (e.g. the liver) or eating set combinations of foods enhances the weight loss process,” though plenty of fad diets are promoted by media and online, often in a way that lends an “air of scientific credibility.”

The article says to beware of diets or cleanses that:



Promise rapid weight loss.

Promote combinations of foods or supplements.

Overemphasizes one or certain types of foods.

Uses scientific jargon without providing scientific evidence — or are “promoted by someone with limited or no relevant qualifications.”

The human body is built for this

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics points out that the human body has its own detoxification system, transforming toxins so they can be eliminated. There are two types of toxins: the ones the body makes, including lactic acid and waste products, and the ones that are ingested, breathed in or absorbed, like pesticides, nicotine or alcohol.

“Detoxification also uses the process by which medications are metabolized and removed from the body. Because toxins are potentially dangerous to human health, they need to be transformed and excreted through urine, feces, respiration or sweat. Each person’s ability to detoxify varies and is influenced by environment, diet, lifestyle, health status and genetic factors, suggesting some people may require more detoxification support than others. But if the amount of toxins to which a person is exposed exceeds his or her body’s ability to excrete them, the toxins may be stored in fat cells, soft tissue and bone, negatively affecting health. This is the rationale behind the use of practices that support the body’s own detoxification capabilities, but more research is needed,” that article says.

Help your body help you

Instead of jumping on fads, they suggest supporting your body’s natural detox process:

