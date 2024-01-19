Utah House passes bill to overhaul DEI in public institutions

The Utah House passed a bill Friday to overhaul diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public institutions in the state.

The bill, HB261, moved out of the House after a 58-14 vote along party lines in the Republican-controlled body. The final vote came after nearly an hour of debate between Democratic representatives and GOP lawmakers that focused on clarifying questions about the bill’s impact on minority students and local governments.

It will now proceed to the state Senate, where it is expected to advance to a committee hearing early next week.

The bill, Equal Opportunity Initiatives, aims to outlaw DEI requirements and programs at public universities, schools “or any other institution of the state” that engages in what the legislation calls “prohibited discriminatory practices.”

The bill would provide guidelines for institutional neutrality on political issues and mandates that universities continue to provide student success resources. But offices dedicated to helping “high risk” students would have to do so without violating the restricted practices outlined in the legislative text.

Freshman Rep. Katy Hall, R-South Ogden, the bill’s sponsor, introduced the proposal on Jan. 11, calling it a “positive” alternative to DEI. “Diversity, equity and inclusion” has become a catchall phrase for policies meant to create an environment of belonging and equal opportunity in colleges, schools or on campus with a focus on groups that have faced historic discrimination. It can take the form of diversity statements in hiring, employee trainings and programs intended for particular identity groups.

But Hall said university professors, administrators and other stakeholders told her something needed to be done to reform DEI initiatives in institutions of higher education to maintain academic freedom and avoid differential treatment based on immutable characteristics like race.

In their current form, Hall said, DEI initiatives on college campuses often serve to enforce a certain ideological viewpoint and fail to create a welcoming atmosphere for all students. Through collaboration with colleagues and campuses, Hall said she has developed what she considers a new approach to reestablish academic viewpoint diversity while keeping resources in place to help a diverse student body succeed.

Democratic leaders in the state House and Senate have come out against the bill, saying it is not backed by data and sends a message to Utahns of color that their safety in schools is not a priority for state lawmakers.

During a public hearing on Wednesday, community members spoke in favor and against the bill. Business owners and college students shared how they believed DEI is essential to protect minority youth and create a level playing field for academic success.

Before the bill’s passage, the Salt Lake Chamber issued a statement in response to HB261.

“This bill is significant for businesses as it directly impacts the future talent pool. A diverse and inclusive workforce is not just a moral imperative but a strategic advantage for businesses aiming for sustained success,” the statement read. “We encourage lawmakers and education leaders to work together to foster understanding and identify which policies and programs support these principles and, therefore, should continue, and which need to be eliminated or adjusted.”

Related A Utah bill that restricts DEI advances after emotional hearing

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox spoke out against DEI initiatives at a press conference last month, arguing they had failed to achieve their stated goals of helping students, instead fostering “identitarianism” and stifling intellectual diversity.

Cox’s comments were followed shortly after by declarations from the Utah Board of Higher Education and University of Utah President Taylor Randall that diversity statements would be discontinued in hiring processes.

During a presentation of policy priorities prior to the beginning of the legislative session, Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, said the Legislature needed to “re-look” at how colleges approach DEI, “creating opportunities in ways to unite people rather than divide people.”