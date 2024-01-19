Utah churro company hosts memorial for ‘death’ of Costco churros

Dozens of people ate free churros Thursday night as part of a "churro memorial" to mourn the end of Costco selling its twisted churros.

San Diablo Artisan Churros owner Scott Porter said once he heard the news of the churros being discontinued, he knew he had to do something for the community "in their hour of churro need."

"We've been in this attitude of churro solidarity. People love churros and Costco really was a churro pioneer," Porter said. "They brought churros to everyone all across America. And so we thought since they're going away, let's honor them and give them a proper send-off with all the love and happiness."

The memorial was held in the parking lot at Runner's Corner, across from the Orem Costco. It included an altar of candles with a picture of the churro on the Costco menu, a poster where people could write their last words to the churro and sad music playing while people waited in line for free churros from San Diablo.

Over the past few days, Porter has been calling the Costco food courts and recording their reactions to him being "over the top" and "super dramatic" about the death of the churros. He said all of the Costco employees were so nice and patient with him and told him "I'm sorry for your loss."

American Fork resident Madeline Eames said she is a "religious follower" of Porter’s LinkedIn, where he has been posting the videos. She said she has been checking in every day to watch his Costco calls and felt she had to come to the memorial, to support the cause.

Eames and her friend Anna Tibbitts called the memorial a "genius" public relations and marketing move by Porter.

"It's a great event; free churros and the tie-in with current events of churros leaving Costco is genius. I think it's a really great way for people to come together over something like really sweet and fun," Tibbitts said.

San Diablo Artisan Churros owner Scott Porter hosted a memorial in honor of the “death” of the Costco churro which has been discontinued. Cassidy Wixom, KSL.com

Amy Thelin said she remembers getting churros with her dad when she was little. When she heard about the memorial, she grabbed her two close friends Abel Mckenna and Sarah Barlow and brought them to the churro truck.

"It's been on my heart and mind recently — the Costco churro — and how upsetting that has been for me. The fact that they put an event together to bring us together to commemorate and honor these churros, I really appreciate that," Thelin said.

Mckenna is from England and said he's only had a Costco churro once, but "it was life-changing." He sad he's "limited" in experiencing the Costco churro, but he was grateful San Diablo provided churros for those mourning.

"Costco is of the people. It always has been, and it's a hard loss for us all, but loss brings people together and that shows here," Barlow added.

The classic twisted churro is being replaced with a cookie at most Costco locations. Meanwhile, Porter said San Diablo Artisan Churros is more than ready to fulfill anyone's churro craving.

"We just want people to live their best churro life," Porter said.

