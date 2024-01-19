Mourning the Costco churro? Subway has you covered

After celebrating National Cookie Day in December by adding footlong cookies to its menus temporarily, Subway is making the cookies and two other footlong treats a permanent addition.

The company teased the news Tuesday in an X post saying, “Something footlong is on the way.”

A Subway press release on Thursday offered more details on this “big menu update.”

Here are Subway’s footlong treats that are on the way:



Cinnabon Footlong Churro — $2.

— $2. Auntie Anne’s Footlong Pretzel — $3, served with honey mustard.

— $3, served with honey mustard. Footlong Cookie — $5.

The new items will be available at all U.S. Subway locations starting Monday, Jan. 22.

Something footlong is on the way. — Subway® (@SUBWAY) January 16, 2024

Are the new subway footlong treats good?

YouTuber Kenny Eatzz posted a review of Subway’s three new desserts on Thursday.

The YouTuber gave the cookie an 8/10 and said, “This thing has a super soft inside, some crunchiness on the outside. Very gooey inside with the chocolate chips. This thing is warm to the touch of my hand. Pretty good chocolate chip cookie.”

“Now the footlong Cinnabon churro,” he continued. “Nice and soft and pillowy on the inside, nice and crispy, get a nice taste of that cinnamon sugar. Not really giving me Cinnabon vibes. I wish there was a cup of icing on the side.” He rated the churro 7.5/10.

Kenny Eatzz ended the video by reviewing the footlong Auntie Anne’s pretzel. “Super soft inside, but a little bit dry, a good amount of salt to enhance the flavor of the pretzel. Buttery,” he said. The YouTuber tried the pretzel with the honey mustard sauce, but concluded, “I would rather dip it with a cheese sauce.” This Subway addition was ranked the lowest at 7/10.

X users respond to the 1440 calorie dessert

Meanwhile on X, Subway fans have been taking this announcement slightly less seriously. One X user posted, “I feel like the new footlong cookie from Subway would instantly kill a Victorian era child.”

Another responded, “Counterpoint: Leave it out for a week and it’ll be solid enough that Tiny Tim could totally use it as a crutch.”

An X user in Virginia posted a photo of the new desserts in a local restaurant and said, “I love America. And Americans live in the land of the free. That being said… Subway has no business releasing the Footlong Cookie. Just why? 1440 Cals babyyy.”