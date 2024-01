Our photo of the week comes from Friday’s high school boys basketball game between Lehi High School and American Fork High School.

Deseret News photojournalist Laura Seitz covered the action-packed game and captured this great photo of some tough defense by American Fork’s Tiger Cuff appearing to go over Lehi’s Jace John.

Despite the defense on this play, Lehi’s Cooper Lewis was able to put up a career-high 47 points against the Cavemen, as the Pioneers won 71-61.