We saw some of the most anticipated films of the year at Sundance. Here’s what we thought

Festival season has officially kicked off this year, with Sundance leading the charge.

In addition to offering a bevy of exciting celebrity sightings (Pedro Pascal! Kristen Stewart! Jesse Eisenberg!), this year’s program is full of opportunities for discovery, as the film festival’s director of programming promised it would be during Thursday’s opening press conference.

Here are the films that we watched at the Sundance 2024 Film Festival — and what we thought of them.

‘Freaky Tales’

reminder that ‘freaky tales’ premieres at sundance film festival on january 18th ! pic.twitter.com/tpm8tnqSt2 — jack champion updates (@jackcdaily) January 16, 2024

Directed by: Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

Starring: Pedro Pascal, Normani, Jay Ellis, Dominique Thorne.

“Freaky Tales,” a multi-tale horror-kung-fu homage to the ’80s, tackles four wildly different (and tonally confusing) storylines that take place in Oakland in 1987.

The first follows a group of punks fighting off a gang of Nazis; the second follows Danger Zone, a real-life female rap duo (Normani and Thorne), as they struggle to attain fame; the third follows criminal Clint (Pascal) through a shockingly dark and intense tragedy; the fourth follows Eric “Sleepy” Floyd during and after a famous 1987 NBA playoff series between the Lakers and the Warriors.

By the end of the film, each storyline comes together in a gory, semi-satisfactory climax.

Here’s the thing: If you’re from the Bay Area (I am not), are a Warriors fan (I don’t watch sports) and/or were born in the 1980s (I was born in ’93), you will likely appreciate one of the four storylines in “Freaky Tales.” If you’re not, you — like me — might find the tonal dissonance of the four storylines jarring and the many ’80s references hollow. — Natalie Issa

This film contains: violence, gore, language, mild sexuality.

‘Love Me’

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun's Sundance's romance "Love Me" is a stunningly constructed, if overcomplicated sci-fi fable.



Read @AskDebruge's review: https://t.co/Arr5NCQTH6 pic.twitter.com/uv6S0DqAIE — Variety (@Variety) January 20, 2024

Directed by: Sam and Amy Zuchero.

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun.

It’s 2025. Humanity is extinct. And off the California coast, a lone buoy (Stewart) is aimlessly bobbing in the ocean, until a satellite (Yeun) comes into her range.

Thus begins a sweeping, touching and poignant love story between a buoy (named “Me”) and a satellite (named “I Am”). With the last traces of humanity documented online, Me and I Am first take their cues from the internet on how to navigate love and humanity, before embarking on their own journeys of self-identity.

While not a perfect movie — sorting out the technicalities and plot of the second half of the film proved a little messy — it ultimately culminated in a sweet love story that explores what it means to be human. — Natalie Issa

This film contains: mild sexuality and brief nudity.

