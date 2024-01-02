Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 2, 2024 | 
Utah Jazz Video

Video: Watch Utah Jazzman Jordan Clarkson celebrate his triple-double

Clarkson called it a ‘very cool little milestone to put on my list’

By Eva Terry
SHARE Video: Watch Utah Jazzman Jordan Clarkson celebrate his triple-double
merlin_3012261.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) celebrates with teammate Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) after Clarkson’s triple double during the NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the Dallas Mavericks at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. The Jazz won the game 127-90.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

Monday night, Jordan Clarkson scored the first triple-double for the Utah Jazz since 2008.

The Jazz played the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City and walked away with a 127-90 victory. Clarkson scored 20 of those points, adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

After the game, the team shared a video on social media of Clarkson discussing his performance.

In an X post, sports reporter Rob Perez expressed excitement over Clarkson’s achievement. He said, “JORDAN CLARKSON HAS DONE IT!! One of the longest-running NBA droughts is officially over. For the first time since February 13th, 2008: a Utah Jazz player has recorded a regular season triple-double.”

In 2008, Carlos Boozer made the same achievement during the regular NBA season, and in 2018, Ricky Rubio recorded a triple-double in the playoffs, the Deseret News reported.

What is a triple-double?

A triple-double is getting 10 or more points in three of the main statistical categories. Typically, triple-doubles “consist of points, rebounds and assists,” according to Jr.NBA.com.

Monday night, Clarkson hit the threshold by scoring 20 points and recording 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

Related

“It meant a lot, honestly,” Clarkson said after the game, per the Deseret News. “Seeing all the teams and guys (that have been here), it’s crazy. I played with Carlos Boozer, and it was his old record and it just felt good. This was a very cool little milestone to put on my list.”