Video: Watch Utah Jazzman Jordan Clarkson celebrate his triple-double

Monday night, Jordan Clarkson scored the first triple-double for the Utah Jazz since 2008.

The Jazz played the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City and walked away with a 127-90 victory. Clarkson scored 20 of those points, adding 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

After the game, the team shared a video on social media of Clarkson discussing his performance.

name a better way to start 2024, we'll wait 🎷🖤 pic.twitter.com/C8JOQIujRL — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 2, 2024

In an X post, sports reporter Rob Perez expressed excitement over Clarkson’s achievement. He said, “JORDAN CLARKSON HAS DONE IT!! One of the longest-running NBA droughts is officially over. For the first time since February 13th, 2008: a Utah Jazz player has recorded a regular season triple-double.”

In 2008, Carlos Boozer made the same achievement during the regular NBA season, and in 2018, Ricky Rubio recorded a triple-double in the playoffs, the Deseret News reported.

pic.twitter.com/spZ8Z3OUGU — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 2, 2024

What is a triple-double?

A triple-double is getting 10 or more points in three of the main statistical categories. Typically, triple-doubles “consist of points, rebounds and assists,” according to Jr.NBA.com.

Monday night, Clarkson hit the threshold by scoring 20 points and recording 11 assists and 10 rebounds.

“It meant a lot, honestly,” Clarkson said after the game, per the Deseret News. “Seeing all the teams and guys (that have been here), it’s crazy. I played with Carlos Boozer, and it was his old record and it just felt good. This was a very cool little milestone to put on my list.”

