Brent Hatch, Orrin’s son, joins Senate race to replace Mitt Romney

The son of the late Sen. Orrin Hatch filed Tuesday to run for Utah’s open U.S. Senate seat, in the hopes of replacing outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney.

Brent Orrin Hatch has some experience in Washington D.C., with stints working in the administrations of former presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush, but has spent most of his career as an attorney in private practice in Utah.

His father represented Utah in the Senate for 42 years, and became a powerful national Republican figure. Hatch was replaced by Romney, who was elected in 2018, but chose to leave the Senate after one term.

Brent Hatch said he has an “insider’s knowledge of the highest levels of government,” but is not a “professional politician.”

“I left Washington at an early age. I have worked for over 33 years here in Utah as a lawyer protecting the rights of individuals and companies,” he said in a press release.

“We need to elect people who have had real jobs, had to make payrolls, and are not wed to lobbyists and the political class — people who speak plainly and use common sense,” he said.

Hatch said he would focus on the federal budget, inflation and securing the border.

He joins a growing list of candidates for Romney’s seat, including former Utah House speaker Brad Wilson, Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs and Carolyn Phippen, executive director of Freedom Front.

Congressman John Curtis, who represents Utah’s 3rd Congressional District, is also reportedly eyeing a run for the seat.

