Former Utah County Republican Party Chairman Stewart Peay announces bid for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District

Former Utah County Republican Party Chairman Stewart Peay announced his bid to represent Utah’s 3rd Congressional District on Tuesday evening.

Peay is looking to replace outgoing Rep. John Curtis, who has held the seat since 2017. Peay’s announcement came on the coattails of the news that Curtis will run for the U.S. Senate for the seat currently held by Sen. Mitt Romney.

Former state Rep. Chris Herrod told the Deseret News in early December that he intended to run if Curtis decided to vie for the senate seat. State Sen. Mike Kennedy said he’s formed an exploratory committee, as has founder and former CEO of CircusTrix Case Lawrence, according to KSL.com.

Others who have expressed interest in Curtis’ seat include Roosevelt Mayor Rod Bird Jr. and John “Frugal” Dougall. Other potential candidates include conservative activist Carolyn Phippen, Utah County Commissioner Amelia Powers Gardner and former 2nd District candidate Bruce Hough.

Peay is a lawyer who specializes in commercial litigation at a private firm. He served 12 years in the Utah Army National Guard including a yearlong tour during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“The challenges that our country faces, both at home and abroad, must be dealt with now,” Peay said in a press release. “The Utah values on which I was raised — where hard work is rewarded and families are respected — need to be protected from Biden, Bernie and big government bureaucracy that seeks to change the character of a nation that has inspired generations.”

Utah’s 3rd Congressional District covers swaths of southern and eastern Utah. It includes the cities of Provo, Sandy and Orem.

In the press release, Peay cited his experience as chairman of the Utah County Republican Party saying that “Peay and his team carried out a successful convention and led the charge in Utah County to take back CD-4 from Democrat control.”

“As a longtime resident of this district and lifelong resident of Utah, we embody true American principles better than any district in this country,” Peay said. “Now more than ever, we need conservative leadership in Congress to ensure American strength and independence, individual liberty and middle class prosperity.”

