This former Utah State head football coach is getting another job in the Big 12

Matt Wells had a successful run as head football coach at Utah State from 2012-2018, going 44-34, and he parlayed that into becoming the coach at Texas Tech of the Big 12 Conference.

Success didn’t come as readily there, as Wells went just 13-17 before he was fired partway through his third season in 2021, and he then became an offensive analyst at Oklahoma in 2022.

Oklahoma will be leaving the Big 12, but according to multiple reports Tuesday, Wells will be staying in the conference and will be getting a more prestigious job, as he will become the offensive coordinator at Kansas State.

The move marks the return to a coaching position Wells held at Utah State for one season in 2012 before becoming head coach.

The offensive coordinator position at Kansas State opened when Collin Klein recently left for the same job at Texas A&M.

Wells, 50, was seen as a potential head coaching candidate last month, and it was reported by the Albuquerque Journal’s Sean Reider that Wells was one of three finalists for the New Mexico head coaching job, which ultimately went to former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall.

