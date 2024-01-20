Quinta Brunson just won an Emmy for her role as an earnest elementary school teacher in the ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” Her colleagues Tyler James Williams (who plays a fellow teacher and Janine’s love interest) and Janelle James (who plays the self-absorbed principal) were also nominees, as well as Sheryl Lee Ralph, nominated for her role as a wise kindergarten teacher.

“Abbott Elementary” was also nominated for the “outstanding comedy” award. It was the only network program nominated in the category.

There has been much hand-wringing in the past few years over the future of network television as consumers increasingly move to streaming platforms, where many programs are original series that are produced by the platforms and have never aired on legacy networks.

For example, “The Bear” — which won the Emmy for outstanding comedy series — is exclusive to Hulu.

I know many people who watch that show, as well as “Barry,” “Jury Duty,” “Only Murders In The Building,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Wednesday,” all nominees in the outstanding comedy category, and all exclusive to their given platforms.

However, I don’t know anyone who is watching sitcoms on network television right now other than “Abbott Elementary.”

“Abbott Elementary” seems to be the only network comedy currently airing that is finding any success, both critically and in ratings. In its second season, the series averaged 9.1 million viewers an episode, according to Nielsen ratings — up 12% percent over its first season and up 30% for viewers ages 18-49.

It leads one to wonder what Brunson — the creator, producer and star of “Abbott Elementary” — and her team are doing differently than their network peers.

These things are hard to pinpoint exactly. If every showrunner knew the secret to success, every pilot would be a hit. As with most things, there is no perfect formula for creating a comedy series, and there is no telling what the public will respond to. But “Abbott Elementary” does have a few notable things going for it.

The faux-documentary format that “Abbott Elementary” employs is well-trod territory with shows like “The Office” and “Parks and Recreation,” but not so well-trod as to feel stale. It’s a formula that works well for exploring a character’s inner dialogues, which in the case of “Abbott Elementary” adds to the deadpan delivery of many of its best jokes. And the story of a group of teachers in an underfunded inner-city school is not one I’ve seen before.

The show pokes plenty of fun at the cliches surrounding public education in major cities but is never too sharp-elbowed. It addresses the challenges of public education but does so with a lot of hope, humor and heart. At its center is a group of teachers who are committed to their profession and to the success of their students. Even the most incompetent and selfish character — Ava — does what’s best for her school and students whenever she can. The show manages to highlight the hard work of the people in one of society’s most undervalued and underappreciated professions without being patronizing. It’s refreshingly optimistic in a media landscape often populated with messages of despair and nihilism.

The series is also accessible and appropriate for almost anyone. My parents watch “Abbott Elementary.” My daughter watches “Abbott Elementary.” I feel comfortable watching the show with them. And I feel comfortable recommending the show to anyone of any age.

Perhaps most importantly, the show is deeply funny. Each of the main characters has their own delightful quirks. A young, white teacher named Jacob is the walking embodiment of an antiracist Instagram infographic. Melissa, played by Lisa Ann Walter, often alludes to her family’s possible criminal activity. Barbara can’t keep celebrities’ names straight. Ava knows nothing about education and everything about TikTok trends.

The third season premieres on Feb. 7 after a delay due to the writers strike. It’s worth noting that last season, most viewers of the show watched it through streaming. The future of network sitcoms as a whole remains unclear. But the success of “Abbott Elementary” shows that great comedy is great comedy, whether it airs on legacy television, Hulu or elsewhere, and that there’s always an audience for a show with hope, humor and heart.

The first season of “Abbott Elementary” can be seen on Hulu or Max; the second season is only on Hulu. People with cable subscriptions can also check streaming options through their cable provider. The series has a TV-PG rating and contains some adult language.

