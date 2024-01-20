The 6 best snow tubes to try with your family this winter

Affiliate Links

As the chill of winter sets in, what better way to embrace the cold than by hurtling down a hill on a snow tube with your family and friends?

Snow tubing offers an exhilarating experience that is fun, cost-effective and accessible to people of all ages. Unlike more demanding winter sports such as skiing or snowboarding, snow tubing requires no special skills or pricey equipment, making it an ideal activity for any family.

If you’re considering embarking into the world of snow tubing, we’ve got you covered. We’ve scoured Amazon to find the top-rated snow tubes for various needs, ranging from the most stylish to the most cost-effective.

Here are our recommendations for the best snow tubes available in 2024 and explanations of why they’re our top picks.

If you’re looking for a snow tube that will turn heads, then a GoFloat winter tube is for you.

These snow tubes are known for their fun, whimsical designs, which feature fun animals like penguins, flamingos, unicorns and more. They’re made of durable materials that will last throughout the winter season.

Not only are these the best looking snow tubes but they’re also highly rated, with over 1,800 five star reviews.

Cost: $39.99.

The Flexible Flyer heavy-duty snow tube is a great choice if you’re looking for the most durable tube. This snow tube comes with a canvas cover and a hard plastic bottom to prevent punctures. It also comes with a second, smaller tube that can be added to the seating area, which helps to absorb bumps, creating a smoother ride for the rider.

This tube is a little pricier, but it is bound to last for multiple winter seasons.

Cost: $149.99.

Similar to the Flexible Flyer, the EPN snow tube comes with a thick canvas cover and a durable bottom, but it’s nearly a third of the price. A well-designed inflation valve makes it easy to inflate and prevents the tube from deflating while using.

Not only is this tube great during the winter, but it can double as a summer float tube.

Cost: $61.99.

The AirsFish double snow tube is a great choice for those looking to ride with a family member or friend. This tube is highly rated and affordable compared to some of the other double tubes available on Amazon.

With a flashy design and front tow rope, this tube is both fashionable and convenient for multiple riders.

Cost: $49.99.

If you’re looking for nostalgia coupled with durability, then the Tube in a Box snow tube is for you. This snow tube is made of 100% commercial grade rubber, making it UV protected and tear resistant. This snow tube only comes in black, but the fun thing is that you can easily decorate it using plastic paint, adding your own flare.

Cost: $34.95.

The Jasonwell snow tube pack is a great option for kids. For an affordable price, you get two easily inflatable snow tubes that are the perfect size for children. Not only are these tubes easy on your wallet, they’re also made with heavy-duty thick vinyl, making them durable as well. These snow tubes are a great option for keeping your kids entertained during the winter months.

Cost: $27.99.