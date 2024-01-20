Facebook Twitter
BYU’s first commit of the 2025 class has a familiar last name

Weber High’s Tyler Payne is the son of former Cougar kicker Matt Payne

BYU fans who remember kicker Matt Payne from the early 2000s will recall his linebacker-esque physique and physicality — so, too, will Boise State fans.

Turns out, Payne’s son is a linebacker and is now committed to the Cougars program.

Weber High’s Tyler Payne announced on social media Saturday morning that he is becoming a Cougar. He is the first commit of BYU’s 2025 recruiting class.

The younger Payne, who stands 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, is rated a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He currently holds scholarship offers from BYU and Utah Tech, per 247 Sports, and shared on social media that he took visits to USC and Washington back in October.

Payne plays both linebacker and tight end at Weber.

He had 115 tackles, five sacks and two interceptions for the Warriors last season, per the Deseret News preps database, while also catching 13 passes for 141 yards and two touchdowns.

