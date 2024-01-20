Facebook Twitter
A well-known college basketball figure commented on BYU’s road fans. Here’s what he said

By Ryan McDonald Ryan McDonald
BYU fans cheer as the Brigham Young Cougars play the San Francisco Dons in the 2022 West Coast Conference men’s basketball quarterfinals at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 5, 2022. BYU lost 63-75.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

It’s long been a common theme for BYU coaches to talk about how many Cougar fans there are when their teams go on the road.

On Friday night, a well-known figure in college basketball added to that conversation.

ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla, who is a commentator for many Big 12 Conference games, posted on X that he went to BYU’s practice Friday night in Lubbock, Texas, ahead of the Cougars’ Saturday game against Texas Tech and noted that there were “about 100 fans” in attendance (he wrote that he assumed they were members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which sponsors BYU).

Fraschilla was quoting a post that the BYU Basketball official X account had posted, which showed photos of coaches and players interacting with the fans.

Fraschilla, who was a head coach at three different schools from 1992-2002 before getting into broadcasting, wrote that in addition to mingling with players and coaches, fans got to hear from Cougars head coach Mark Pope after the practice.

“Very cool!,” Fraschilla wrote.

Fraschilla will be on air alongside Rich Hollenberg on ESPN Saturday evening as No. 20 BYU and No. 25 Texas Tech square off in a marquee matchup.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. CT (4 p.m. MST).

