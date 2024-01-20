Report: San Jose State ‘targeting’ Ken Niumatalolo as its next football coach

It appears Ken Niumatalolo is close to getting back in the head coaching business.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that San Jose State is “targeting” Navy’s all-time winningest coach to replace Brent Brennan, who left to become the head coach at Arizona.

Sources: San Jose State is targeting former Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo as the school’s next head coach. A deal should come together within the next 48 hours. Sources tell ESPN that Niumatalolo will not be running the triple option, which was his staple at Navy. pic.twitter.com/HixUrBND3F — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 20, 2024

A deal is expected to come together in the next 48 hours, Thamel reported, while adding, “Niumatalolo will not be running the triple option, which was his staple at Navy.”

Niumatalolo went 109-83 in 15 years at the Midshipmen’s coach before he was unceremoniously fired following the 2022 season.

He spent last year as the director of leadership in the UCLA football program and was hired as the Bruins’ tight ends coach earlier this month.

Niumatalolo, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, interviewed for the BYU head coach position in 2015.