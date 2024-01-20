Facebook Twitter
Saturday, January 20, 2024 | 
Report: San Jose State ‘targeting’ Ken Niumatalolo as its next football coach

The former Navy head coach spent last season at UCLA

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
Ryan Sun, Associated Press

It appears Ken Niumatalolo is close to getting back in the head coaching business.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Saturday that San Jose State is “targeting” Navy’s all-time winningest coach to replace Brent Brennan, who left to become the head coach at Arizona.

A deal is expected to come together in the next 48 hours, Thamel reported, while adding, “Niumatalolo will not be running the triple option, which was his staple at Navy.”

Niumatalolo went 109-83 in 15 years at the Midshipmen’s coach before he was unceremoniously fired following the 2022 season.

He spent last year as the director of leadership in the UCLA football program and was hired as the Bruins’ tight ends coach earlier this month.

Niumatalolo, a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, interviewed for the BYU head coach position in 2015.

