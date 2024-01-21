Walker Kessler says he welcomes Hack-a-Shaq strategy

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

Intentional fouling has long been used as a defensive strategy in basketball, but it reached a new level when teams began to intentionally foul — even away from the ball — players who weren’t effective free-throw shooters.

Hack-a-Shaq is the term most people associate with the strategy. When Don Nelson’s Dallas Mavericks routinely went after Shaquille O’Neal, forcing him to shoot free throws over and over, and miss over and over, the term stuck.

When it’s used on different players, the name is often changed to reflect the player involved, like Hack-a-Howard when it was Dwight Howard. After Thursday night, we have a new iteration — Hack-a-Kessler.

With the Utah Jazz in the bonus late in the fourth quarter in a close game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Jazz started to attack aggressively to use the free-throw shooting situation to their advantage.

But Thunder coach Mark Daigneault quickly had an answer for that. Rather than allow the Jazz to attack and possibly get a bucket along with a foul, or just get quick points from a good free-throw shooter on their possessions, he directed his team to foul Walker Kessler.

Any foul would send Kessler to the charity stripe where he is shooting a dreadful 49% this season. As far as strategy goes, it’s smart. Kessler is not a good free-throw shooter and he has not proven that the strategy won’t work. If his percentages hold true, the Jazz would get one point at best on any possession in which Hack-a-Kessler is used.

So what does Kessler think of it?

“I like it. If anything, it’ll give me more reps at free throws and lord knows I need those,” Kessler said after the Jazz’s 134-129 loss to the Thunder. “Obviously, my percentage isn’t that great, but I know that I can shoot free throws. I shoot very well in practice, I just need to get to the line more and start seeing it go in.”

That’s easier said than done. The Jazz don’t run many plays for Kessler and don’t run much through the post, so Kessler has to learn to be more aggressive when he does have the ball. There are plays when he feels like he goes up a little soft or he positions himself away from fouls and he thinks he can do a better job at getting to the line.

“I welcome the challenge,” Kessler said. “If I’m going to be a basketball player and be in the game in those situations, I need to be able to capitalize.”

“I think sometimes fear helps all of us a little bit. When you play a really good team or you’re guarding a really good player, the fear is that you get blown out. I think sometimes that fear can heighten your awareness a little bit.” — Jazz coach Will Hardy

