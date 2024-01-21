3 takeaways from Utah’s thrilling victory over Oregon

Utah took its best shot at Pac-12-leading Oregon and the Runnin’ Utes knocked off the Pac-12 leading Ducks 80-77 at the Huntsman Center on Sunday.

In a thrilling game that went back and forth throughout the contest, Cole Bajema made two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play to provide the final points as Utah edged Oregon and ended an 11-game losing streak to the Ducks.

That came moments after N’Faly Dante missed the front end of two free throws that could have tied the game.

Key takeaways

Top performers: Deivon Smith nearly had another triple-double in his best game as a Ute. He scored 24 points and had nine assists and nine rebounds, while Bajema added 13 points — that also included two other clutch free throws with 8.3 seconds to play — nine rebounds and two blocks.

Jermaine Couisnard led Oregon with a game-high 26 points, while Dante added 23 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Key stretch: After Oregon built a 67-63 lead on a 3-pointer with 4:51 to play, Smith went to work and hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions.

Following an empty Oregon possession, Smith then drove into the lane and hit a layup to give Utah a 71-67 lead. He ended up going on a personal 9-0 run to put the Utes up five going into the final two minutes.

He then had a putback of his own miss with 41 seconds to play to put Utah up 3, as Utah never trailed after his personal run.

Shooting: After shooting just 34.5% in the first half, the Utes shot 68% from the field in the second half and 50% overall. Oregon shot 44.6% for the game.

6 of 7: The Utes made 6 of their final shots from the floor.

5: Oregon’s first five field goals were all 3-pointers, including two each for Couisnard and Brennan Rigsby. The Ducks made seven 3-pointers in the first half and 12 in the game, with Couisnard making seven.

15: The teams combined for 15 turnovers in the first half — eight from Oregon, seven from Utah. The Utes ended up with 14 turnovers to eight for the Ducks, and Oregon had a 15-5 edge in points off turnovers.

4: Ben Carlson hit a career-high four 3-pointers for the Utes.

What’s next

The Utes (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12) hit the road for their next two games against teams they faced to start Pac-12 play.

Utah will play at Washington State on Wednesday (8 p.m. MST, Pac-12 Network) and at Washington on Saturday (8 p.m., ESPN2).

Both teams are coming off a close loss — the Cougars fell at California, while the Huskies lost at Stanford.

