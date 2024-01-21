Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 21, 2024 | 
College Football Sports

San Jose State officially hires Ken Niumatalolo as its new head coach

The Latter-day Saint previously led Navy’s football program from 2007-22

By Jackson Payne
SHARE San Jose State officially hires Ken Niumatalolo as its new head coach
AP24021000838117.jpg

Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo yells to an official during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCF, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Orlando, Fla.

John Raoux, Associated Press

Ken Niumatalolo is back in the head coaching business.

San Jose State has hired the 58-year-old Niumatalolo to take the reins of its football program, the school officially announced Sunday evening.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel had previously reported Saturday regarding San Jose State’s “targeting” of Niumatalolo for its head coaching vacancy, with the two sides quickly reaching a five-year agreement.

Niumatalolo will replace Brent Brennan, who left the Spartans Thursday to take over at Arizona as part of the nationwide domino effect stemming from Nick Saban’s retirement.

As Navy’s head coach for 15 seasons, the Latter-day Saint Niumatalolo went 109-83 with the Midshipmen until his controversial firing following the 2022 campaign.

Additionally, Thamel reported that Niumatalolo would not run his famous triple-option offensive scheme at San Jose State, as the program now intends to implement a heavy passing attack due to “the Bay Area’s recruiting resources of strong quarterbacks and skill position players.”

Niumatalolo spent the 2023 season as director of leadership at UCLA and was hired as the Bruins’ tight ends coach earlier this month, a position he will now forego to join the Spartans. He had previously interviewed for BYU’s head coach job in 2015 upon Bronco Mendenhall’s move to Virginia.

Next Up In Sports
Loss to Texas Tech exposed injury-plagued BYU’s depth issues
Walker Kessler says he welcomes Hack-a-Shaq strategy
Utah made a statement — and exorcised an unwanted streak — by beating Oregon
Sports on the air: Here’s what games are on TV and radio for the week of Jan. 21-27
Houston left the door open for Utah in overtime, but the Jazz came up short
Fred Warner and the 49ers did just enough to beat Jordan Love and the Packers in divisional round thriller