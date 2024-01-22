University of Utah gymnast Amelie Morgan to compete at 2024 English Gymnastics championships

Before coming to the United States and competing for the University of Utah’s storied women’s gymnastics program, Amelie Morgan was an Olympic medalist for Great Britain.

Morgan was a part of the team that won bronze at the Tokyo Games in 2021, finishing behind Team USA (silver) and the Russian national team (gold).

This coming March, Morgan will return to her gymnastics roots and compete in the English Gymnastics Championships, she announced Monday night.

Morgan wrote in an Instagram post: “So happy to share that I will be coming back to the UK to compete in a few weeks! ... Cant wait to compete in my home country again and with old teammates.”

Per Great Britain Gymnastics, Morgan will be competing on Saturday, March 2.

A spokesman for the University of Utah told the Deseret News that Utah head coach Carly Dockendorf will address how long of an absence Morgan will take from the Red Rocks — who are in the middle of their own season through mid-April — at weekly media availability on Tuesday afternoon.

Morgan’s group — pool 42 — will compete in Round 5 of the championships and includes fellow senior elites Kacey Pratley, Fern Hughes, Willow Hughes, Macey Davis and Isabelle Kay.

Utah gymnastics signee Poppy-Grace Stickler — a part of the Red Rock’s 2025 signing class — is also slated to compete on March 2, in Round 6 of the championships, at least for now.

Stickler recently announced that she was hospitalized with a fractured back and hip, but recovery for both ailments — an L5 fracture in her back and an avulsion fracture on her hip — is roughly three months, per the University of Maryland Medical Center.

Morgan’s return to elite gymnastics comes as something of a surprise. Last April, ahead of Utah’s third place finish at the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships, Morgan told the Deseret News that she wasn’t really considering a return to elite gymnastics and the British national team, though she did leave the option open.

“I think for me, that probably won’t happen,” Morgan said. “It is not set in stone. I could go back if I want to. There is no rule saying I couldn’t. At the same time, I feel fulfilled in my elite career. I feel like I did everything I possible could. I made it the Olympics and medaled. I couldn’t ask for anything more. ... For me, I don’t have a massive desire to go back. But you never know what can happen. I am really enjoying my time here at Utah.”

