Burger King’s croissant sandwiches are 1 cent for a single day

What is better than a Burger King breakfast? A Burger King breakfast for a penny.

On Jan. 30, in celebration of National Croissant Day, Burger King is celebrating with making 1-cent Croissan’wich sandwiches available to customers, reports People.

The fast-food chain’s Croissan’wich — croissant breakfast sandwich — is a favorite on the breakfast menu. Each Croissan’wich comes with a choice of meat (ham, bacon or sausage) with egg and cheese between a croissant. There is also a fully-loaded option, which includes all three meats with egg and cheese.

Members of the Royal Perks loyalty program can take advantage of the deal through the Burger King app or website when they place an order of $1 or more. The deal is only available during breakfast hours (typically 6:30 am to 10:30 am). Orders made for delivery are not valid for the deal, per Today.

Additionally, in honor of National Pie Day (Tuesday, Jan. 23) Burger King is offering Royal Perks Members a free slice of Hershey Pie. The only catch? Customers must spend $1 through the Burger King app or website to snag the freebie. Burger King’s Hershey’s Sundae Pie features a chocolate crust, creme filling, a fudge drizzle and Hershey’s chocolate chips, per Today.