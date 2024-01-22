Here’s where Utah State, BYU and Utah landed in this week’s Associated Press poll

For Utah State and BYU, going 1-1 last week ended up dropping the pair in the latest Associated Press poll, but only marginally.

The Aggies (17-2, 5-1 MWC), coming off a loss at New Mexico and a blowout victory over Fresno State, fell two spots to No. 18.

The Cougars (14-4, 2-3 Big 12), who split a pair of top-25 matchups by beating Iowa State and losing to Texas Tech, dropped one spot to No. 21.

Utah (14-5, 5-3 Pac-12), meanwhile, saw its AP poll stock rise with a 2-0 week — the Runnin’ Utes stayed perfect at home with a lopsided win over Oregon State and a victory over Oregon that ended an 11-game losing streak to the Ducks.

As a result, Utah earned 20 votes in this week’s poll, up from three the week before, and sits eighth among teams who received votes but weren’t in the top 25.

BYU, which hosts No. 4 Houston and Texas this week, continues to lead all Utah schools in the latest NET rankings, clocking in at No. 5.

Utah, which hits the road for games at Washington State and Washington this week, is at No. 25, actually falling four spots after beating Oregon.

Utah State, which has only one game this week but it’s a big one at Boise State, currently is No. 28 in the NET.

There are seven Big 12 teams in the men’s AP poll, including Houston at No. 4, Kansas at No. 7, Oklahoma at No. 11, Baylor at No. 15, Texas Tech at No. 20, BYU at No. 21 and Iowa State at No. 23.

Utah State is the highest-ranked of three ranked Mountain West Conference teams, followed by Colorado State at No. 24 and New Mexico at No. 25.

The Pac-12 currently has one ranked team — Arizona jumped three spots to No. 9.

Utah’s bench erupts in cheers during the Utes’ 78-58 win over the USC Trojans on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at the Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City. Eli Rehmer/Utah Athletics

Where does Utah women’s basketball rank in the latest Associated Press poll?

On the women’s side, Utah (13-5, 3-3 Pac-12) climbed in the new Associated Press top-25 rankings after beating then-No. 6 USC by 20 points.

The Utes jumped four spots to No. 16 following a 2-0 week where they also beat California.

Utah’s next opponent, UCLA, jumped to No. 2 in the latest poll after knocking off Colorado on the road.

The Utes, who are No. 5 in the NET rankings, host the Bruins at 5 p.m. MST on Monday.

There are six Pac-12 teams in the women’s AP poll, including UCLA at No. 2, Colorado at No. 3, Stanford at No. 6, USC at No. 11, Utah at No. 16 and Oregon State at No. 25.