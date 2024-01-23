High school girls basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

Taking charge from the start, the Layton Lancers (7-10) dominated the Weber Warriors (6-11) in a 61-45 game. Oakley Homer led the Lancers with 15 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while Avery Potter and Taya Pace contributed 12 and 10 points respectively, each adding two 3-pointers to the tally. Despite a 14-point effort from Logyn Howell, including four 3-pointers, the Warriors couldn’t overcome the Lancers’ strong opening quarter.

The Davis Darts (14-1) solidified their standing with a significant 63-24 triumph over the Farmington Phoenix (1-13). Headlining for the Darts was T’maea Eteuati with 18 points including four 3-pointers, while Kendra Kitchen added an extra 10 points. Despite six points being the high-score for the Phoenix, as contributed by Katie Myers, it was insufficient to challenge the Darts’ prominent lead.

The Syracuse Titans (13-3) showed their mettle with a robust 65-33 win over the Fremont Silverwolves (8-9). The Titans were led by Cortnie Barker with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, along with significant contributions from Maylee Anderson and Avery Sanders, who tallied 11 and 10 points respectively, with three combined 3-pointers. The Silverwolves’ Maya Jensen led her team with eight points but that wasn’t enough to turn the tide in Fremont’s favour.

Region 2

Copper Hills outperformed Riverton, getting the victory with a final score of 50-25. For Copper Hills, Ellie Taylor was the top scorer with 20 points, three of those coming from three-point territory. Skylie Barker also added 13 points to Copper Hills’ total. On the other side, Emmalee Christensen led the scoring for Riverton with 10 points.

Bingham claimed the victory over Herriman with a final score of 49-42. Brianna Badonie was the lead scorer for Bingham with 15 points, with Addy Horsley and Raylynn Richardson adding 12 and 11 points respectively. For Herriman, standout scorer Halli Burbidge made a significant impact with 20 points, including three from beyond the arc.

Mountain Ridge managed to earn a win against Corner Canyon with a final score of 59-51. For Mountain Ridge, the top scorer was Kya Newton with 19 points, supported by Kaylee Montgomery and Jessica Maynard who contributed 12 and 10 points respectively. On the Corner Canyon side, standout scorer Elina Mortensen notably tallied an impressive 26 points, including three three-pointers, joined by Addison Yeomans who added 11 points.

Region 3

Lone Peak Knights (9-6) routed the Lehi Pioneers (9-7) with an emphatic score of 64-29. Shawnee Nordstrom, with 15 points including a 3-pointer, led the Knights, closely followed by Naia Tanuvasa and Kennedy Woolston with 14 and 12 points respectively, Woolston delivering two 3-pointers. Despite a strong effort from Hadlie Warren with 9 points and McKinly Faux with 8 for the Pioneers, it was not enough to overcome the Knights’ crushing lead.

The Skyridge Falcons (9-6) emerged victorious over the Pleasant Grove Vikings (10-7), sealing the game at 55-45. Shae Toole of the Falcons topped the scoreboard with 14 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and was well supported by Cambree Blackham and Lily Meyer scoring 12 and 10 points respectively. Lilly Evans led the losing side with an impressive 15 points with five 3-pointers, but the Vikings could not outpace the Falcons’ final quarter surge.

Westlake got the best of American Fork, defeating them 53-40. Westlake’s Chloe Jensen spearheaded the team’s offense with a 16-point performance, with Austyn Feller adding 15 points and Jada Willis contributing 11 points. For American Fork, Kora Kennington and Calli Condi tied for lead scorer, each netting nine points. Despite a stronger showing by American Fork in the fourth quarter, Westlake’s early lead proved insurmountable.

Region 4

The Taylorsville Warriors (8-8) delivered a commanding performance against the Granger Lancers (2-13), ending the game with a resounding 71-21 win. On the Warriors’ side, Ella Wolfgramm seized the spotlight with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Alyssa Harrison also made a significant contribution with nine points, and three 3-pointers. Despite Haylie Harper’s best efforts, leading the Lancers with eight points, it was not enough to keep pace with the determined Warriors.

In a closely contested match, Hunter was able to edge out West Jordan with a final score of 65-63. The star performer for Hunter was Kalysa Ng, leading the scoring with 29 points, including five successful three-pointers. She was accompanied by Naia Makakona and Natalie Montoya, who contributed 15 points each. On the West Jordan side, Rochelle Afo Manuma topped the list with 21 points, with Giselle Muffett also contributing significantly with 19 points.

In a closely contested game, the Cyprus Pirates (10-7) edged out victory against the Kearns Cougars (8-9) with a final score of 50-47. The Pirates were powered by Amelia Echternkamp and Veanna Pau’u with 13 and 10 points respectively, while Adhau Chol and Crystal Afemata-Marasco led the Cougars with 12 and 11 points respectively. The intense game eventually saw the Pirates emerge victorious.

Region 6

Brighton triumphed over East, finishing with a final score of 73-54. Brighton’s standout scorer was Sophie Nielsen with 21 points, and significant contributions were made by Olivia Stephens with 16 points and Charlotte O’Neal who scored 14. On the other hand, East saw an exceptional performance by Olivia Tausinga, who scored 28 points and hit three three-pointers, alongside Jayla Dulin adding 14 points.

The Olympus Titans (8-8) edged out a victory over the Skyline Eagles (4-12), finishing the game with a 48-41 score. Olympus’ Joss Baker led all scorers with 18 points, hitting two 3-pointers, and was closely followed by teammate Keily Trabanino, who added 12 points, including two 3-pointers. Chloe Quinn topped the charts for the Eagles, scoring 12 points, but it was not enough to surpass the Titans’ total.

Region 7

The Timpview Thunderbirds (13-3) secured a solid victory over the Spanish Fork Dons (8-9) with a final score of 56-41. Leading the Thunderbirds was Lina Ballin, who contributed a remarkable 21 points, including three 3-pointers. She was well supported by Livia Eyre, who added 12 points. For the Dons, Eden Erickson took the scoring lead with 15 points, including a 3-pointer, but the Dons’ effort couldn’t match the Thunderbirds’ scoring prowess.

Salem Hills topped Springville, getting the best of them with a 52-42. The second and third quarters were decisive for Salem Hills, where they outscored their opponents by a significant margin. Brooke Warren led Salem Hills with 20 points while Madisen King added another 14 points. On the opposite end of the court, Natalie Florence of Springville delivered an impressive 15 points.

Maple Mountain edged out Wasatch 51-69, in a game dictated by strong performances in the second and third quarters by Wasatch. Standout players included Wasatch’s Peyton Benkhe and Ashley Garner, both tallying 20 points. For Maple Mountain, Jaynee Tanner led the team with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 9 assists, and 3 steals while Shay Brown and Rachel Messick contributed 11 and 8 points, respectively.

Region 8

The Payson Lions (10-7) comfortably overcame the Uintah Utes (4-13) with a solid 60-32 score. Oaklie Jackman led the Lions with a remarkable 21 points tally, with a 3-pointer, while Cheznie Roundy and Averie Roundy contributed 13 and 11 points respectively. Despite a commendable 10 points effort from the Utes’ McKenzie White, Payson’s lead proved insurmountable.

Region 9

The Snow Canyon Warriors (15-1) triumphed over the Desert Hills Thunder (6-8) with a comfortable score of 58-41. Olivia Hamlin was outstanding for the Warriors, leading all scorers with an astounding 30 points contribution. Joey Jensen and Kelly Howard also had notable performances with 11 and 10 points respectively. Tess Peterson and Ashtin Hansen led the Thunder’s scoring, each contributing 8 points, but it was not enough to overcome the strong performance of the Warriors.

In a closely contested game, the Cedar City Reds (12-4) edged past the Dixie Flyers (8-9) with a final score of 53-50. Gabby Gomez played a pivotal role in the Reds’ victory, contributing an impressive 25 points including seven 3-pointers. Kiara Hansen and Annalyse Shimada also pitched in with 13 and 8 points respectively. On the Flyers side, Kealah Faumuina led with 15 points, followed by Jaycee Bundy with 14 points. Despite the Flyers’ efforts, the Reds managed to hold onto their lead.

The Hurricane Tigers (10-7) clinched a close victory against the Pine View Panthers (4-13) with a 47-41 final score. The Tigers’ Addison Crandall led all scorers with 26 points, making a significant impact on the game. On Pine View’s end, Reese Gustin put up a notable 27 points, including four 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to help the Panthers overtake the Tigers.

Region 10

Jordan secured a victory over Murray with a final score of 51-48. Tess Joseph led the scores for Jordan, amassing a commendable 21 points, with Tess Jacobson pitching in 10 points. Notably, for Murray, Mia AuClaire produced an impressive individual performance, scoring 27 points, with Charlotte Scherbel adding 10 points.

Region 11

Sky View pulled out ahead to secure a win against Green Canyon, with a final score of 56-36. Claire Fischer was the standout performer for Sky View, racking up 24 points. Kenzie Flaherty and Makena Smart added another 10 points each. For Green Canyon, Talyssa Nelson led with 12 points, followed by Tori Jeppson with 9 and Janalynn Blotter with 7.

Bear River dominated the contest against Logan, concluding the game with a strong 51-15 victory. On Bear River’s roster, Shelby Wilkinson led the scoring with 12 points. Aubree Fry and Olivia F also contributed significantly, scoring 9 and 8 points respectively. Despite the efforts of Julia Held on Logan’s side, who scored 7 points, Logan was unable to keep up with the sustained scoring drive of Bear River.

The Ridgeline Riverhawks (16-2) secured a resounding victory against the Mountain Crest Mustangs (7-9) with a final score of 73-18. Emilee Skinner played a pivotal role for the Riverhawks by contributing 27 points, which included three 3-pointers. She also racked up 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals, and 2 blocks. Elise Livingston also delivered a solid performance with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers. Kali Jones led the scoring efforts for the Mustangs with 6 points, but the Mustangs’ attempts were not enough against the dominating Riverhawks.

Region 12

Richfield secured a win over Manti with a final score of 69-48. In a show of outstanding performance, Hallie Janes of Richfield led all scorers with 21 points, seven of which came from beyond the arc. She was well supported by Abbee Albrecht and Kamryn Knutson who contributed 14 and 12 points respectively. On Manti’s side, June Olsen topped the scoring charts with 19 points, and Brooklyn Olson added another 12.

Canyon View secured the win against North Sanpete concluding with a final score of 46-39. For Canyon View, the top performer was Maya Nichols with 11 points. Other key contributors were Emery Miles and Brooklyn Davie, each contributing 8 points. On the North Sanpete side, Malia Schlappi led the scoring with 9 points, closely followed by Jessica Applegarth, Paeton Johnson, and Brooklyn Larson who added 6 points each.

Carbon pulled off a decisive victory over Juab, ending the game with a score of 60-46. For Carbon, standout scorer Amiah Timothy provided an impressive 17 points, with significant support from Madi Orth who contributed 13 points. On the Juab side, Lucy Richards took the lead by scoring 14 points, Ava Cuff contributed 12 points, and Emmy Lovell and Ashlyn Wright each scored 6.

The Emery Spartans (10-7) accomplished a decisive victory against the Delta Rabbits (5-13) with an end score of 60-30. Kenadie Maughan was a standout for the Spartans, contributing 18 points, followed by Saige Curtis and KaBree Gordon who chipped in 11 and 10 points respectively. The leading scorers for the Rabbits were Raynee Western and Joslyn Christiansen, each providing 9 points. However, the Rabbits couldn’t keep up with the scoring power of the Spartans.

Region 13

Morgan secured the win against Ben Lomond with a final score of 55-40. For Morgan, the lead scorer was Eva Birkeland with 13 points, who was backed by Abby Titus and Leah Birkeland who added 11 and 9 points respectively. On Ben Lomond’s end, the top scorer was Jazzy Tinajero with 16 points, followed by Dory Jenson with 9.

Grantsville sailed to an easy victory over Ogden, 64-21. Baylee Lowder led the charge for Grantsville with 17 points, along with substantial contributions from Avery Allred and Kodee Williams, each scoring 12 points. On Ogden’s side, Megan Beus and Ruth Larsen were the lead scorers, each contributing 7 points.

In a tightly contested game, the South Summit Wildcats (12-6) managed to secure a narrow victory against the Union Cougars (4-14) with a final score of 58-55. Leading the Wildcats was Emma Broadbent who contributed an impressive 26 points, followed by Ruby Clegg with 12 points, including four 3-pointers. The Cougars gave a fitting fight with Lydia Hoschouer’s 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and Kayla Miller’s 13 points, but it wasn’t enough to offset the Wildcats’ lead.

Region 14

Judge Memorial emerged victorious over Layton Christian, concluding the game with a final score of 61-44. The standout player for Judge Memorial was Elyah Ocampo, who dominated with 23 points, including three successful attempts from the three-point line. Bella Haile and Esther Analjok also made significant contributions with 8 points each. For Layton Christian, Ava Smith led the scoring with 12 points, supported by Jessica McKain who scored 10 points.

Region 15

North Summit Braves (16-2) claimed a commanding victory against the Grand Red Devils (8-5) with a final score of 65-32. Hayzlyn Murdock and Hartlynn Richins took the spotlight by scoring respectively 20 and 15 points, the latter adding two 3-pointers to her record for the Braves. The Red Devils’ best effort came from Trinity Bryant with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. A dominant third quarter from the Braves, where they outscored the Red Devils 21-13, helped cement their victory.

Region 16

The Rockwell Marshals (12-6) decisively defeated the Merit Academy Knights (3-13) with a comprehensive 59-19 score. Kiaya Bond marked a significant contribution for the Marshals with 18 points, while Autumn Blackburn and Natalie Blackburn added 11 and 10 points respectively. Leading score for the Knights was Liz Diaz with six points, but the overall score from Merit Academy fell far short of the Marshals’ impressive total.

Region 17

Maeser Prep pulled away from Rowland Hall in a late surge for a 46-21 win. Octavia Mosher of Maeser Prep led all scorers with 20 points, aided by Autumn Dossey and Klea Bokshi with 10 and 7 points, respectively. For Rowland Hall, Quinn Orgain, Alexa Tracy, and Bea Wall each scored a team-high of 5, 5, and 6 points.

In a neck-and-neck game, the St. Joseph Jayhawks (4-10) emerged as victors against the Waterford Ravens (9-3) with a score of 29-25. Spearheading the Jayhawks was Mimi Dewitte who managed 11 points, followed closely by Katelyn Martinez who added 7 points. For the Ravens, Lexee Hasebi was the standout, leading the team with 11 points, including three 3-pointers. However, the Ravens couldn’t close the gap, ultimately falling short against the Jayhawks.

Region 18

South Sevier secured a decisive victory over Water Canyon, 83-18. Dominant performances in the first two quarters set the tone for South Sevier, with Sydnee Patterson impressing with a 19-point performance, Kanzas Mills adding 16 points, and Caitlin Nielson chipping in 14 points. Water Canyon, meanwhile, saw its highest tally from Martha Jessop with seven points, but it was not enough to tip the scales.

Beaver handily defeated Millard with a final score of 69-23. For Beaver, Danzee Bradshaw topped the chart with 20 points, followed by Talia Alisa and Gentry Brown who added 17 and 11 points respectively. On the Millard’s side, the top scorer was Sydney Braman who scored 6 points. Despite the best efforts from Millard, Beavers’ explosive scoring in the second quarter was a high margin to recover from, ultimately resulting in Beavers’ victory.

The Enterprise Wolves (9-10) clinched a confident victory over the Parowan Rams (1-16) with a final score of 63-47. Leading the Wolves was Liza Balajadia with a noteworthy 19 points, supported by Bentlee Rogers and Anna Balajadia who contributed 15 and 10 points respectively. Bella Robinson lead the Rams with an impressive 32 points, including five 3-pointers, but the overall Rams’ effort fell short against the Wolves.

Nonregion

Dove Creek, Colo., achieved a solid victory over Monticello, finishing with a score of 46-24. Dove Creek had dominant performances in the first and fourth quarters. For Monticello, Kenlee Atwood led the team with 8 points, followed closely by Jemma Robison with 5 points and Bryalee Freestone with 4 points. A scoreless second quarter by Monticello paved the way for Dove Creek, Colo.’s significant lead.

Milford managed to overcome El Capitan, Ariz. with a final score of 56-52.The standout performer for Milford was Tayleah Spaulding, who accounted for a stellar 35 points, with notable assistance from Kiley Fisher and Paizlee Florence who contributed 7 and 6 points respectively. For El Capitan, Ariz., the top scorer was Violet Barlow with 13 points, followed closely by Debbie Timpson with 8 points.

The Duchesne Eagles (13-4) scored a convincing victory over the Altamont Longhorns (2-7) with a lopsided final score of 59-22. Kira Grant led the Eagles with an impressive 17 points contribution, backed by Taesha Moat and Chezney Farnsworth who added 12 and 11 points respectively. On the Longhorns side, the player identified as McConku led with 10 points, but their overall team effort was not enough to challenge the all-around stronger performance of the Eagles.

