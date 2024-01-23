High school boys basketball: Tuesday night roundup

Region 1

The Fremont Silverwolves (10-7) delivered a 62-44 defeat to the Syracuse Titans (7-10), with four Silverwolves each scoring in double figures. Ryan Furgeson led with 12 points, and Ryker Saunders, Easton Duft, and Tyler Allen each contributed 10. Terik Hamblin stood out for the Titans, recording 23 points, including a 3-pointer.

In a hotly contested game, the Layton Lancers (16-1) handed the Weber Warriors (12-5) a 82-70 defeat. The Lancers’ powerhouse duo Dave Katoa and Mekhi Martin led the way with 32 and 24 points respectively, each netting three 3-pointers. Hunter Schenck stood tall for the Warriors, scoring 28 points and sinking four 3-pointers. Malachi Spencer also contributed significantly for Weber, chalking up 25 points, 9 of which were 3-pointers.

In a close matchup, the Davis Darts (12-5) overcame Farmington Phoenix (10-6) with a 65-58 victory. Coleman Atwater was paramount to the Dart’s success with 23 points, two 3-pointers, one rebound, one assist, one steal, and one block. Caleb Taylor too contributed significantly with 11 points, two 3-pointers, two rebounds, three assists, and one block. Paul Beattie led the scoring for the Phoenix with 20 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 2

The Herriman Mustangs (13-4) walked away with a 74-64 victory over the Bingham Miners (9-8). Ike Palmer had a standout performance for the Mustangs, scoring a remarkable 31 points, including seven 3-pointers. Cale Barclay also added 15 points to the Mustangs’ score. For the Miners, Stockton Tueller led the team in scoring with 23 points, including one 3-pointer. Herriman started off hot, but needed a strong fourth quarter to pull out the victory.

In a high-scoring affair, the Corner Canyon Chargers (10-7) overpowered the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (7-10) with a commanding 83-60 victory. Noah Bedinger of the Chargers led the charge with 23 points, including six 3-pointers, while teammate Taylor Feroah added 20 points with four 3-pointers. For the Sentinels, Spencer Krainich recorded a notable 28 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Riverton Silverwolves (13-4) managed to come out on top against the Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-10), with a final score of 89-78. Zach Edwards and Ben Barrus were top performers for the Silverwolves, each scoring 17 points. Additionally, Evan Berrett provided significant support with 16 points, three of them 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Isaiah Reiser led the Grizzlies with 22 points, including one 3-pointer, three rebounds, seven assists, and a block. Tyler McVey also had a notable performance, contributing 18 points, one 3-pointer, eight rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Despite the strong performances from Reiser and McVey, the Grizzlies fell short against the well-rounded effort of the Silverwolves.

Region 3

In a hard-fought contest, the American Fork Cavemen (10-7) narrowly beat the Westlake Thunder (4-13) 77-76. Reece Dent led the Cavemen with 15 points, including one 3-pointer, while Jared Shepherd and Blake Rawson both contributed an additional 13 points, Shepherd hitting three 3-pointers. However, the standout player of the match was on the Thunder’s side as Graydin Anderson scored an impressive 30 points, including four 3-pointers. Despite Anderson’s high scoring performance, the Thunder just fell short, giving the Cavemen a one-point victory.

The Lehi Pioneers (14-3) secured a victory against the Lone Peak Knights (8-8) with a final score of 60-53. Leading the charge for the Pioneers was Cooper Lewis, who scored an impressive 25 points, including a 3-pointer, two rebounds, three assists, and two steals. Easton Hawkins further supplemented the team’s efforts with 11 points, six rebounds, an assist, and three steals. For the Knights, Thom Kramer was the highest scorer with 19 points, which included a 3-pointer, a rebound, seven assists, and a steal. Chamberlain Burgess also put up a noteworthy effort with nine points, seven rebounds, three assists, a steal, and three blocks. Despite these strong performances, the Knights were unable to overtake the Pioneers.

The Skyridge Falcons (8-9) emerged victorious against the Pleasant Grove Vikings (11-6), recording a 66-59 win. For the Falcons, Jackson Mosteller was a key player, scoring 19 points, including two 3-pointers. Jordan Kohler also had a significant impact with 17 points and one 3-pointer for the Falcons. On the Vikings side, Ty Palmer led the scoring with 11 points, alongside a 3-pointer. Ethan Hillyard and Clay Hansen each contributed eight points for the team, with Hillyard and Hansen making one and two 3-point shots respectively. Despite their efforts, the Vikings couldn’t overpower a strong fourth quarter from the Falcons.

Region 4

The Juan Diego Soaring Eagle (10-7) outpaced Taylorsville Warriors (5-9) with a convincing 71-53 victory. Luke Meyer shone for the Soaring Eagle, scoring 23 points, accompanied by Stockton Young who tallied 14 points. For the Warriors, Bronson Dallimore recorded 19 points, while Kobe Allen added 13 points, including two 3-pointers.

In a nail-biting finish, the Kearns Cougars (5-11) barely surpassed the Cyprus Pirates (3-14), ending at a score of 55-54. Anywan Kuang led the Cougars’ effort, scoring 24 points, including two 3-pointers, while Isaiah Cruz contributed with 13 points, which also included a pair of 3-pointers. On the Pirates’ side, Koli Fosita proved significant with 14 points and two 3-pointers, followed by Xian Brown with 10 points and two 3-pointers. The Cougars just managed to outscore the Pirates in this tightly contested game.

The Hunter Wolverines (7-10) scored a decisive victory over the Granger Lancers (2-13) with an end score of 81-64. Uluaki Taukiuvea was the leading scorer for the Wolverines, recording a remarkable 28 points. Zaquel Cossa and Marshall Holdaway also made solid contributions, adding 14 points and 11 points, respectively, with Cossa scoring two 3-pointers and Holdaway three. On the Lancers side, Daudi Aweyso took center stage with 20 points, including one 3-pointer. Cason Fleischel added 11 points with one 3-pointer to the score. Despite these contributions, the Lancers were unable to push back against the Wolverines’ momentum.

Region 6

The Highland Rams (13-4) pulled off a decisive win over the West Panthers (3-11), 60-45, propelled by a dominant performance in the first half. Isaiah Drisdom led the Rams with 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, while Jack Anderton and Matt Lambson also contributed significantly, scoring 11 and 9 points respectively, each landing multiple 3-pointers. On the Panthers’ side, Elijah Albertson tallied 14 points and landed four 3-pointers, with Diew Gatewech adding another 11 points to their effort.

The Olympus Titans (14-3) dominated the Skyline Eagles (10-7), scoring a decisive 76-49 win. Dutch DowDell of the Titans was outstanding, scoring 25 points, followed by Jordan Barnes with 23 points and two 3-pointers. Landon Shaw was the top scorer for the Eagles, recording 22 points.

The Brighton Bengals (9-8) secured a win against the East Leopards (7-10) with a score of 70-53. Nash Matheson was the standout player for the Bengals, scoring 25 points, hauling 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and securing 2 steals. Bradley Easton also displayed a well-rounded performance, contributing 15 points (including three 3-pointers), 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, and a block. For the Leopards, Cooper Dodd was the leading scorer with 20 points, 3 of them coming from beyond the arc. Campbell Christensen also added substantial support with 17 points, including a 3-pointer. However, despite these performances, the Leopards couldn’t bridge the gap established by the Bengals.

Region 7

The Timpview Thunderbirds (11-5) triumphed over the Spanish Fork Dons (4-12) with a convincing scoreline of 78-48. The Thunderbirds had a spread of contributors, with Dean Rueckert topping the team’s scoring with 15 points including one 3-pointer. Mason Ford and Austin Trail provided additional support with 13 points (including two 3-pointers) and 12 points (four 3-pointers) respectively. For the Dons, Gage Christensen led his team with 13 points, contributed significantly with three 3-pointers. Despite Christensen’s efforts, the Dons were unable to match the proficient scoring of the Thunderbirds.

The Springville Red Devils (8-8) convincingly defeated the Salem Hills Skyhawks (6-10) with a 73-57 scoreline. Jamyn Sondrup was the top contributor for the Red Devils, amassing 24 points, while Andrew Miller and Swift Hall scored 13 and 12 points respectively. On the Skyhawks’ side, both Chase DeGraffenried and Kason Averett put up 17 points, with Averett also hitting a 3-pointer. Strong second and third quarters were pivotal for Springville, as it outscored Salem Hills 49-26 during that stretch.

The Orem Tigers (11-5) defeated the Cedar Valley Aviators (9-7) with a final score of 68-57. Trey Hiatt was the leading scorer for the Tigers with 16 points. Jax Allen and Kai Wesley also made significant contributions, scoring 13 and 11 points respectively. For the Aviators, Heath Christensen led with 12 points and three steals, closely followed by Decker Yeager and Hunter Larson, each providing 11 points. Despite a solid effort from the Aviators, the Tigers maintained a steady lead to secure the victory.

The Wasatch Wasps (8-8) narrowly clinched a 61-59 victory over the Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (7-9). Leading the charge for the Wasps was JJ Serre with 18 points, including two 3-pointers, closely followed by Sam Lind with 16 points and three 3-pointers. For the Golden Eagles, Easton Merrell stood out, scoring 18 points with three 3-pointers, and Bennett Averett added 13 points and two 3-pointers. Despite a valiant effort, the Golden Eagles just fell short in this closely contested game.

Region 8

The Provo Bulldogs (12-6) showcased a solid performance against the Mountain View Bruins (11-7), finishing the game 69-37. Simeon Suguturaga emerged as the top scorer for the Bruins with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, four rebounds, two assists, and a block. Despite Suguturaga’s efforts, the Bruins couldn’t match up to the Bulldogs’ strong performance.

The Layton Christian Eagles (17-3) recorded a confident 67-41 win over the Timpanogos Timberwolves (12-6). Alan Gballau led the Eagles’ scoring with 18 points, followed by Vuk Zarubica with 12 points, which included two 3-pointers. Meanwhile, Steven LaPray was the standout player for the Timberwolves, scoring a team-high 11 points, 9 of which were from beyond the arc. However, the Timberwolves couldn’t keep up with the strong performance by the Eagles.

The Payson Lions (5-10) triumphed over the Uintah Utes (6-11) in an overtime thriller, finishing with a 75-65 scoreline. Kamika Wesley was instrumental for the Lions with 24 points, including two 3-pointers. He was accompanied by Vyron Jenson, who netted 17 points, with three of them being 3-pointers. Dauson Gardiner stood tall for the Utes, contributing 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Brayden Murray added 21 points with five 3-pointers.

Region 10

The Tooele Buffaloes (4-11) scored a 66-56 win over the Stansbury Stallions (2-14). Ethan Rogers from the Buffaloes was the star of the game with an impressive 37 points, 6 of which came from 3-pointers. On the Stallions side, Lael Rhodes scored 13 points, and Aiden Pehrson and Tegan Johnson each tallied 10 points.

The Cottonwood Colts (12-5) defeated the Park City Miners (3-12) with a scoreline of 83-72. The Colts’ Chris Cox was a major contributor with an impressive 31 points, including three 3-pointers. John Rosevear also added 15 points, with two 3-pointers. On the Miner’s side, Duke Gordon scored 22 points with five 3-pointers, and Cameron Wilson was close behind with 20 points. The Miners put up a strong fight but were ultimately outdone by the Colts.

The Murray Spartans (12-5) trounced the Jordan Beetdiggers (7-10), 75-44. In the second quarter, Murray distanced themselves from Jordan, scoring 20 points and holding the Beetdiggers to only 3. For the Spartans, Quinton Christman led the way with 20 points and four 3-pointers, while Carson Vollmer tallied 12 points, including four 3-pointers. Brandt Steed scored 13 points, and Jacob Thomsen recorded 10 for the Beetdiggers.

Nonregion

The Milford Tigers (11-6) edged out the El Capitan, Ariz. Eagles (3-4) in overtime, achieving a 56-52 victory. Kilo Tsosie of the Tigers scored a standout 25 points, followed by Sadler Barnes with 13 points and two 3-pointers. On the Eagles’ side, Ethan Hammon and Monte Hammon each contributed 13 and 12 points respectively, with Monte sinking two 3-pointers.

In a closely contested encounter, the North Summit Braves (13-5) managed a narrow win over the Tabiona Tigers (13-2) with a final score of 64-62. Buck Sargent led the Braves’ attack with a commanding performance, scoring 19 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, dishing out an assist, and making three blocks. Steele Vernon also had a significant contribution with 17 points which included a 3-pointer, two rebounds, an assist, and a couple of blocks. For the Tigers, Chance Lazenby was the top scorer with 23 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Logan Rhoades contributing 15 points and a 3-pointer. Despite a gallant effort from the Tigers, the Braves managed to secure their victory.

The Kanab Cowboys (13-5) registered a ten-point victory over the North Sevier Wolves (3-12) with a final score of 62-52. Cash Mortensen was a standout player for the Cowboys, scoring a notable 22 points, five of which were 3-pointers. Kyle Brown also added significantly to the scoreboard, contributing 15 points. On the Wolves’ side, Greyson Bennett delivered a remarkable performance with 30 points, including seven 3-pointers, but it was not enough to turn the tide in favor of the Wolves. Rylan Frischknecht also contributed double digits with 10 points. Despite Bennett’s stellar performance, the Wolves came up short against the Cowboys.

