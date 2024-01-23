Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, January 23, 2024 | 
BYU Basketball Sports BYU Cougars

Analysis: No. 21 BYU’s 75-68 loss to No. 4 Houston was another lost opportunity in a Big 12 season full of them

BYU had the No. 1 team in the NET rankings and Kenpom.com on the ropes, but couldn’t finish at the Marriott Center

By Jay Drew
Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) and Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) sit dejected on the bench as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Well, at least No. 21 BYU didn’t blow a big second-half lead in another excruciating Big 12 loss, this time to No. 4 Houston, on Tuesday night at the Marriott Center.

The red-clad Cougars almost did, however. The blue-clad Cougars just couldn’t seem to find it in themselves to let the visitors do it.

“This league is super tough. It beats you up. I think it tested our character tonight, and although things didn’t finish the way we hoped, I think we did an excellent job of playing for each other and staying together. It is easy for teams to fall apart in those situations, but we really came together. That will be super important moving forward for us.” — BYU guard Dallin Hall.

BYU overcame a 13-point deficit in the second half in front of 16,553 at the Marriott Center, but when the home team absolutely had to have a big 3-pointer to pull off a mild upset, a couple wide open attempts didn’t fall and Houston escaped with a 75-68 victory to pick up its first Big 12 road win.

“Really proud of our guys. We just put ourselves in a position where we had a chance and we just couldn’t quite get over the top of it and we will keep battling,” BYU coach Mark Pope said.

“We have a really good team and a good group in this locker room and our product will keep getting better.”

Once again, the Cougars (2-4, 14-5) flashed the ability to hang with the league’s best. Once again, they just couldn’t finish. It has become the story of their Big 12 season.

Such was the case in their sixth conference game. One-third of the way through the conference season, the trends are continuing. Down the stretch, BYU just doesn’t seem to have it. The lack of a true go-to guy is part of the problem, along with no depth at point guard.

Hanging with the team that is No. 1 in the NET rankings, and No. 1 in Kenpom.com, showed the Cougars “what we are capable of doing,” Dallin Hall said.

“It also shows us that we have even more room to grow, which is exciting. And it is super frustrating to deal with all the emotions that all the guys are feeling in the locker room right now, but hopefully we can clear that out, come out tomorrow and work and understand the opportunities that lie ahead of us.”

BYU hosts Texas, which upset No. 11 Oklahoma in Norman Tuesday night, on Saturday at noon.

This contest against a better team from Texas was an opportunity the Cougars won’t get back. It was an upset chance that was right there for the taking. BYU students were getting ready to storm the court. Security was getting ready as well.

Midway through the second half, that would have seemed laughable.

Houston (4-2, 17-2) led by as 13 points in the second half, but BYU rallied back and tied it on a Noah Waterman 3-pointer with 2:15 left.

merlin_3016202.jpg

Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) battles Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) for the ball as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
1 of 39
Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Brigham Young Cougars guard Spencer Johnson (20) drives on Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
2 of 39
merlin_3016198.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) spins toward the hoop with Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) defending as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
3 of 39
merlin_3016196.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) drives on Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
4 of 39
merlin_3016192.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) catches a pass for a dunk and is fouled by Houston Cougars guard Damian Dunn (11) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
5 of 39
merlin_3016194.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) drives on Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (25) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
6 of 39
merlin_3016284.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) goes under the hoop with Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) defending him as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
7 of 39
merlin_3016282.jpg

Houston Cougars players and coaches celebrate after a 3-point shot as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
8 of 39
merlin_3016280.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) flips up a shot as he slips past Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
9 of 39
merlin_3016278.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) shoots over Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
10 of 39
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
11 of 39
merlin_3016274.jpg

A young Brigham Young Cougars fan enjoys the game as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
12 of 39
merlin_3016272.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) works against Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
13 of 39
merlin_3016270.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) takes a pass over Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
14 of 39
merlin_3016268.jpg

Houston Cougars guard Mylik Wilson (8) looks and reaches for the ball with teammate Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) and Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) looking on as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
15 of 39
merlin_3016266.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) fouls Houston Cougars guard L.J. Cryer (4) in the corner as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
16 of 39
merlin_3016264.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) and Brigham Young Cougars guards Richie Saunders (15) and Spencer Johnson (20) cheer after a basket as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
17 of 39
merlin_3016262.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars students try to disrupt Houston Cougars forward J’Wan Roberts (13) as he shoots a free throw as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
18 of 39
merlin_3016260.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Fousseyni Traore (45) reaches out for the ball with Houston Cougars guard Damian Dunn (11) defending as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
19 of 39
merlin_3016258.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) sits on the bench after fouling out of the game as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
20 of 39
merlin_3016256.jpg

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) reacts after Brigham Young Cougars guard Trevin Knell (21) was called for a foul as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
21 of 39
merlin_3016254.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guards Trevin Knell (21) and Richie Saunders (15) battle Houston Cougars forwards Ja’Vier Francis (5) and J’Wan Roberts (13) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
22 of 39
merlin_3016252.jpg

A Brigham Young Cougars cheerleader looks into a phone for a video during a timeout as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
23 of 39
merlin_3016250.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) tries to defend Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) as he goes at the hoop as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
24 of 39
merlin_3016248.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars students take selfies in the stands as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Houston won 75-68.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
25 of 39
merlin_3016246.jpg

Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) is called for a foul on Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
26 of 39
merlin_3016244.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Noah Waterman (0) signals a 3-point make as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
27 of 39
merlin_3016242.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Dallin Hall (30) goes at the hoop with Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) defending as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
28 of 39
merlin_3016240.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) is fouled on his way to the hoop as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
29 of 39
merlin_3016238.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) reacts after dropping in a shot as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
30 of 39
merlin_3016236.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) drives to hoop on Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (25) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
31 of 39
merlin_3016234.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) and teammates watch the action from the bench as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
32 of 39
merlin_3016232.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) claps as he watches from the bench as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
33 of 39
merlin_3016230.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forward Atiki Ally Atiki (4) looks for an open teammate as he is defended by Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (25) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
34 of 39
merlin_3016228.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) battle Houston Cougars forward Joseph Tugler (25) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
35 of 39
merlin_3016226.jpg

Houston Cougars forward Ja’Vier Francis (5) battles Brigham Young Cougars center Aly Khalifa (50) and Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) for the ball as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
36 of 39
merlin_3016224.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars forwards Noah Waterman (0) and Atiki Ally Atiki (4) defend Houston Cougars guard Emanuel Sharp (21) as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
37 of 39
merlin_3016222.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars head coach Mark Pope calls out instructions as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
38 of 39
merlin_3016220.jpg

Brigham Young Cougars guard Richie Saunders (15) and teammates watch the action from the bench as BYU and Houston play at the Marriott Center in Provo on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
39 of 39
The Cougars wouldn’t score again. Houston didn’t make a field goal in the final four minutes but went 7 of 8 from the free-throw line to secure the win.

“Thrilled for the win. Happy for our kids. Tough place to play,” said Houston coach Kelvin Sampson. “How they create their home court advantage is Big 12ish.”

Pope credited the home crowd “for playing a large part in helping us scrap into this game.”

The crowd couldn’t make wide-open 3-pointers. Neither could the Cougars.

Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders both missed open triples in the final minute. Knell’s attempt with 45 seconds left would have given BYU the lead. Saunders’ attempt from the base line, a shot he’s drilled dozens of times this season already, would have tied it.

Houston’s J’Wan Roberts made 1 of 2 free throws and Emanuel Sharp made both of his to give Houston a 71-68 lead before Saunders’ attempt.

Speaking of Roberts’ free throws, Pope acknowledged that he had Fouss Traore purposefully foul the big man in hopes that the 52% free throw shooter would misfire.

“Yeah, we felt like then we were taking our chances numbers-wise, with both their bigs shooting close to 50%. We felt like with them shooting into the ROC (BYU’s student section) it was even more advantageous for us,” Pope said.

“In games like this, those are the types of risks that you take. It helped us with the clock, which was something that was important to us and gave us a chance to get the ball back.”

BYU was supposed to be the better 3-point shooting team, Houston the better defensive team, but that’s not how it played out Tuesday night.

Houston built its 41-34 halftime lead by going 6 of 12 from 3-point range, while BYU was 6 of 18 in the first 20 minutes. The red Cougars finished 10 of 23 from deep, while BYU was 11 of 38.

The other key stats were Houston’s 17-7 advantage in points off turnovers, and its 15 second-chance points. BYU had just seven second-chance points.

Midway through the second half, when the game started to get away from them and Houston moved out to a 56-43 lead, the blue Cougars put up some really deep 3-pointers, so many that even Sampson was amused.

Jaxson “Robinson nailed one from 40 feet with 20 (seconds) on the shot clock,” Sampson marveled.

Most of the long bombs didn’t come close, however. Robinson was 2 of 10 from deep, while Knell was 1 of 7.

It’s tough to win that way, in the Marriott Center or not.

Some of the whistles were also tough on BYU, as Hall and Knell both had three fouls apiece in the first half.

Hall, BYU’s only bona fide point guard with Trey Stewart not being able to get out of Pope’s doghouse, for some reason, picked up his fourth on a very questionable offensive foul with 17:58 remaining.

“This league is super tough. It beats you up. I think it tested our character tonight, and although things didn’t finish the way we hoped, I think we did an excellent job of playing for each other and staying together,” Hall said.

“It is easy for teams to fall apart in those situations, but we really came together. That will be super important moving forward for us.”

Because more opportunities will come BYU’s way in its final 12 Big 12 games. Watch out for the Cougars when they learn how to finish.

