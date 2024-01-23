AP calls New Hampshire primary for Donald Trump

The Associated Press declared Donald Trump the winner of the New Hampshire Republican primary shortly after the polls closed Tuesday night.

Early returns in New Hampshire showed Donald Trump with a clear lead ahead of Nikki Haley. With 22% of the votes in, Trump was ahead 53% to 47%.

Haley needs a strong showing Tuesday in order to stave off calls for her to exit the race. She has vowed to stay on through the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24. Haley was the governor of South Carolina before serving as ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration.

New Hampshire was seen as Haley’s best hope for beating Trump. She polled well in the state, and was expected to pick up extra support as other Trump opponents like Gov. Ron DeSantis, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy dropped out of the race.

Haley and Trump were both in New Hampshire Tuesday to try to turn out their voters.

Contributing: Samuel Benson

