Swedish candies are gaining attention on TikTok. What makes them special?

Various TikTok creators are now craving Swedish candy from BonBon NYC, located on Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

The pick-and-mix candy store was founded by Swedish immigrants and has since exploded in popularity on social media platforms, per Fast Company.

How does Swedish candy differ from American candy?

The primary difference between Swedish candy and its counterpart in the American market is the type of ingredients.

According to Sara Ciliberto, the online growth lead at BonBon, “Most Swedish candy is gluten-free, vegan and has no high-fructose corn syrup,” per Delish.

Differences in ingredients lead to differences in taste and texture.

For example, Swedish Fish in North American markets have a tougher texture with a vague fruity flavor. Actual Swedish Fish, on the other hand, are more tender and are closer to natural fruit flavors.

Another big difference between the Swedish and American markets is the regulation of ingredients. Delish shared that European markets have tougher restrictions of what goes into candies. Because of this, many American candies are altered to be sold in European countries.

Skittles, for example, had to change its ingredients for European markets after titanium dioxide was found in its candy, as the Deseret News previously reported.

What the company has said about their products

Swedes are known for their love of candy, and the BonBon brand hasn’t shied away from the owners’ love of it, per Fast Company.

According to Delish, Sweden has a national ritual called “lördagsgodis,” or “Saturday sweets,” when crowds of Swedish children flock to candy stores each weekend and fill up bags of pick-and-mix sweets.

“Sweden has an enormous candy culture,” said Selim Adira, one of BonBon’s founders. “It’s in our childhood DNA, and you don’t understand the magnitude of your candy relationship until you move away — like Italians and pasta, French and baguettes, or Americans and peanut butter,” as reported by Fast Company.

BonBon has retail locations in New York, but those farther from the stores can order candy online.

“It’s fun to see everyone get together and share their passion for candy,” says Ciliberto. “We’re excited to people to experience our brand nationwide.”

The TikTok reviews

TikTok user kayleighskloset recently shared a video about her purchase at BonBon, trying out and reviewing some of the sweets.

She claimed that her two small bags, one containing sweet candies and the other holding sour candies, cost $24 per package.

She said she recommends the products “if you’re into chewy candy,” suggesting that “you will be obsessed with this.”

TikTok user victoria.marano also visited BonBon and tried several candies from sweet, sour and “summer” mixes.

Marano — who claimed the company can ship its products right to your door — gave some positive reviews of the candies, saying that one particular candy “sends a shiver up your spine.”