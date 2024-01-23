Facebook Twitter
Report: Former Utes QB Brian Johnson fired as Eagles offensive coordinator

Johnson became well known in NFL circles for his work with Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts

By Jackson Payne
Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson watches quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) practice on the field before a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson watches quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) practice on the field before a playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024 in Tampa, Fla.

Doug Murray, Associated Press

The city known for brotherly love has none left for Brian Johnson.

The former Utah quarterback has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who cited NFL sources.

Johnson was promoted to OC this past offseason after serving as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach and guiding superstar Jalen Hurts to a breakout campaign culminating in a Super Bowl LVII appearance.

Related

While Johnson’s unit finished 2023 as the No. 7 overall scoring offense, the Eagles closed out the regular season on a 1-6 skid before being walloped 32-9 by Tampa Bay in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Late in the regular season, reports of tension and “disconnect” between Johnson and head coach Nick Sirianni surfaced, which added to the mounting issues within the organization and likely contributed to Philadelphia’s early postseason exit.

Johnson is not the only former Eagles coach parting ways with the organization. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai was fired Sunday.

Johnson passed for 7,838 yards and 57 touchdowns in his four-year career at Utah, most famously taking down No. 4 Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. The 36-year-old has already interviewed for head coaching positions with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

