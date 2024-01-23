Report: Former Utes QB Brian Johnson fired as Eagles offensive coordinator

The city known for brotherly love has none left for Brian Johnson.

The former Utah quarterback has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who cited NFL sources.

Johnson was promoted to OC this past offseason after serving as Philadelphia’s quarterbacks coach and guiding superstar Jalen Hurts to a breakout campaign culminating in a Super Bowl LVII appearance.

While Johnson’s unit finished 2023 as the No. 7 overall scoring offense, the Eagles closed out the regular season on a 1-6 skid before being walloped 32-9 by Tampa Bay in the wild card round of the playoffs.

Late in the regular season, reports of tension and “disconnect” between Johnson and head coach Nick Sirianni surfaced, which added to the mounting issues within the organization and likely contributed to Philadelphia’s early postseason exit.

Johnson is not the only former Eagles coach parting ways with the organization. Defensive coordinator Sean Desai was fired Sunday.

Johnson passed for 7,838 yards and 57 touchdowns in his four-year career at Utah, most famously taking down No. 4 Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl. The 36-year-old has already interviewed for head coaching positions with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

