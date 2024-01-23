Jazz 124, Pelicans 153: Inside the numbers

NEW ORLEANS — The Utah Jazz lost a third straight game after being on the wrong side of a 153-124 blowout against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the loss:

Best performance: C.J. McCollum absolutely cooked the Jazz and never looked like he had to work hard to shake loose for an open look. He finished with 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting, including nine 3-pointers.

Worst performance: Lauri Markkanen really struggled to make his presence known in this game. He was just 4-of-15 from the field and finished with 11 points, but more importantly, he was never a real focal point for the Jazz, and as their best player, that’s a missed opportunity.

153: The Pelicans set a franchise record for points scored in a single game with 153. Just to drive the point home, the Jazz allowed the Pelicans to score more points than they ever have before. Ever.

35: New Orleans scored 35 fast break points despite the Jazz taking relatively good care of the ball. Utah committed just eight turnovers, which means the Jazz defense was not at all prepared to defend in transition, even off makes.

22: Collin Sexton continued his offensive success and finished with a team-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go with seven assists.

12: The Pelicans had twice as many offensive rebounds (12) as the Jazz (6) and turned those into 28 second-chance points.

Best of the best: McCollum hit nine of the Pelicans’ 23 3-pointers, and as a team the Pelicans knocked down 3s at a scorching 50% clip (23-of-46).

Worst of the worst: With all of the Jazz’s length, including Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins and Kelly Olynyk, it was unfortunate to see that the Jazz were outrebounded, 57-38.