Midway through the third quarter during BYU’s Big 12 opener at Kansas, linebacker Ben Bywater delivered a hit that rocked his shoulder. Instantly, he knew he was in trouble.

“It just popped,” Bywater told the “Y’s Guys” podcast. “I hit the guy and it felt like a 50-caliber shot right through my shoulder.”

Bywater already weathered an offseason surgery to repair his left shoulder from the 2022 season. This time, it was his right, and it was devastating, both physically and emotionally.

“Going into the season, it was everything I dreamed of. I was getting some love from the NFL, we were playing in a big league, and I had Jay Hill coming in — a heavy hitter bringing energy,” Bywater said. “When it happened, I was so bummed, but for some reason, I felt peace.”

Bywater, who is 6-foot-3 and 231 pounds from Holladay, Utah, served a Latter-day Saint mission to Guatemala City, Guatemala, after graduating from Olympus High. For two years, he taught others how to deal with the hard knocks of life. Now he had to practice what he preached.

“God does have a plan for me. He does,” Bywater said. “I could sit and cry about it, and I shed many tears for sure, but to keep crying about what could have been or what should have been, that wasn’t helping.”

Additional complications with the shoulder injury delayed surgery until November, which put his ability to heal before the 2024 NFL combine in jeopardy. Scouts told Bywater he needed more time in Hill’s defense.

“They want to see you running downhill. You can never be too physical,” Bywater said. “They also want to see more running to the ball. For me, the smartest thing to do was get healthy, go out on my own terms, and go take a real shot.”

Bywater, BYU’s leading tackler in 2021 and 2022, says he won’t be on the field for spring practice but plans to be ready for the Aug. 29 opener against Southern Illinois and BYU’s second season in the Big 12.

“Playing against these big boys, they are not going to give it to you,” Bywater said. “For us, we need that extra level of discipline and locking in. You have got to come to play on Saturdays.”

Reuniting with Utah

When the Big 12 football schedule is released next week, BYU expects to have a Thanksgiving weekend showdown at rival Utah — the first meeting since 2021.

“I’m excited. There is so much energy in that game,” Bywater said. “As a fan growing up, there is so much anxiety involved, you can’t even sleep the night before. I know exactly how it is for the fans. But as a player, it’s just business. Just prepare and don’t make it bigger than it is. For me, play with passion, do your job, and execute, but other than that, it’s just a cool experience.”

A young Bywater had four tackles during BYU’s 26-17 victory against No. 21 Utah at LaVell Edwards Stadium. He will lead the Cougars into Rice-Eccles Stadium, where the last four games have been decided by a combined 13 points.

“I always dreamed of playing up at Rice-Eccles,” Bywater said. “That will be cool.”

NFL pioneers

Watching former BYU linebackers Fred Warner, Kyle Van Noy and Sione Takitaki excel in the NFL has Bywater licking his chops. Warner (49ers) and Van Noy (Ravens) are one win away from facing each other in next month’s Super Bowl.

“When I was in junior high, Kyle was my idol. When I got to high school, Fred was my idol,” Bywater said. “What’s cool is I feel like we have so many of our guys in the league balling right now. Those guys go do their job and it helps the rest of us.”

Bywater hopes a healthy fall will get him back on track to join those who have gone into the league before him.

“What they are doing is inspiring. They are goal touching,” he said. “Why not me? Let’s shoot for the moon and go for it.”

Puka’s royal treatment

Bywater’s defense faced Puka Nacua for two years in practice. He knew then that Nacua was special, and he steered clear of him when he came over the middle.

“No. There was no hitting Puka. He was royalty. It was ‘stay away from Puka.’ For me too,” Bywater said. “I want to win games, just stay away from Puka.”

Nacua left BYU after his junior year and was picked by the Rams in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He turned in a rookie season unlike any other, setting records in both receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486).

“I’m so happy because Puka is the best dude,” Bywater said. “Nobody is more deserving. He is such a good guy. All his success — he deserves.”

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater (2) steps over Wyoming running back Dawaiian McNeely after a play as BYU and Wyoming play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dave McCann is a contributor to the Deseret News and is a play-by-play announcer and show host for BYUtv/ESPN+. He co-hosts “Y’s Guys” at ysguys.com and is the author of the children’s book “C is for Cougar,” available at deseretbook.com.

