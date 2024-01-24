Melora Hardin reveals she has spoken to Greg Daniels about a reboot of ‘The Office’

Another member of “The Office” cast is open to returning to Dunder Mifflin.

Amid rumors that a reboot of NBC’s “The Office” is in the works, Melora Hardin — who played Jan Levinson on the sitcom — revealed she would enthusiastically return to the series if asked.

“I would certainly show up. I think a lot of us would,” she told The U.S. Sun. “But I think it’s going to have to be something special because otherwise why do it?”

“We’ve already done an incredible series that people are watching and re-watching, and for generations. It’s just still living and very iconic,” Hardin continued.

Hardin confirmed she has discussed potential plots for a reboot of “The Office” with the series’ original showrunner, Greg Daniels.

In her interview with The U.S. Sun, Hardin said, “I thought this would be funny if Jan was like a self-help guru because she was so kind of flawed. And at the end when you last saw her, she was sort of still pretty hard.”

“And what if she’d just gone and had a major midlife crisis that made her completely transform and she’d learned how to become a coach. ... Michael dealing with that would be hilarious.”

Is Greg Daniels working on a reboot of ‘The Office’?

As the Hollywood strikes came to a close this fall, reports surfaced that Daniels would return to work on a reboot of “The Office.”

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of ‘The Office.’ ... Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal,” reported Puck News in September.

Details about the potential reboot are limited. An official cast list or release date for the reboot has not been released.

Several original cast members are open to an ‘Office’ reboot

Hardin is not the only original cast member from “The Office” open to participating in a reboot. But Daniels has suggested that a reboot would not have “the same characters,” according to a Collider article from 2022.

Daniels thinks an expansion of “The Office” universe would make for an enjoyable reboot.

“(‘The Office’) was such a wonderful and rare experience that obviously you don’t want to just go back to it and kind of possibly disappoint people when right now, they couldn’t be happier about it. ... I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way ‘(The) Mandalorian’ is like an extension of ‘Star Wars,’” Daniels told Collider.

It is not entirely clear what Daniels has in mind for a potential reboot of the sitcom, but several stars, such as John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson, have expressed interest in participating if the reboot does happen.

Here is what some of the stars have said about a reboot of “The Office.”

